Ocean Ridge Farm’s Makers Market

Published: October 27, 2025

On Saturday, the 18, Ocean Ridge Farm and Apple Orchard held a Makers Market with art, live music, a food truck, and local craft sellers, including art, clothing, jewelry, ironworks, and much more. The live music included a performance from Portland’s Cole Phillips and the Early Morning Weather, stationed among the sellers’ booths, adding great energy to the market. Ocean Ridge Farm sold Apple Cider and donuts outside, along with fall flowers and pumpkins. Supporting Makers Markets both as a customer and as a host, like Ocean Ridge Farm, is important in any state, but especially in a small and rural state like Maine.

Small markets help support the local economy and are an accessible entry point for small-scale producers to test products and build their business without having a permanent storefront. Maine has strong historical ties to craftsmanship, from woodworking to textiles, and it’s important to keep those traditions strong and to showcase them. Events like these also help strengthen the community’s connection, not just by strengthening the economy, but also by creating a third space for people to come together and socialize.

My personal favorite part of the event was the farm animals that Ocean Ridge allowed visitors to interact with. Although the cows and baby goats were cute, the star of the show award has to go to Doug the Donkey, who was so friendly that he allowed me, all my friends, and even a youth soccer team to pet him. I always enjoy makers markets, but one in the fall, like this one, had a special kind of magic. I came to the market for a community story in the paper, but I left with a new t-shirt, keychain, an apple cider donut, some of the best coffee I’ve had in my life— and an even deeper appreciation for community events that allow people to come together and share their passions. Make sure to visit Ocean Ridge Farm for some apples, or apple-flavored products, and of course, Doug the Donkey.