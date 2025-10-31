The Free Press

October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
September 23, 2025
September 15, 2025
September 15, 2025
September 15, 2025
September 15, 2025
Editor-in-Chief Welcome Back: Julz Levesque
September 11, 2025
October 23, 2025
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
October 27, 2025
October 27, 2025
Record-Breaking Hearts Pine for Glory

Owen Parr, Staff WriterOctober 31, 2025
Hears of Pine on defense

Published: October 27, 2025

Portland Hearts of Pine celebrated a record-breaking night against Spokane Velocity last Tuesday, October 21st. The match marked a significant milestone for Hearts, with Fitzpatrick Stadium hosting a record 6,440 attendees — the highest in USL League One history. Hearts certainly showed their appreciation to the fans, giving back with their highest-scoring win to date as they thrashed an outmatched Spokane Velocity 6-1.

The result came days after the team officially clinched a playoff spot in a 2-2 draw against Westchester SC at Fitzpatrick Stadium the prior Saturday. The achievement is the culmination of a remarkable inaugural season for Hearts, who have quickly become a cornerstone of the state’s community. 

The celebrations from the weekend raged on into midweek. Fort Fitzy was bouncing Tuesday night as the opening match ritual began — an intensifying battle cry bellowing from the crowd, chanting “Hearts!” prior to kickoff. After a difficult opening for Hearts, winger Jaytee Kamara produced a moment of magic, weaving his way through the Spokane defense and laying the ball off to midfielder Nathaniel James. The midfielder gave Hearts the lead in the 18th minute with a thunderous strike from the edge of the box, crashing in off the crossbar. Just over fifteen minutes later, James won a penalty for Hearts, which Ollie Wright emphatically dispatched in the 34th minute, fooling the keeper. 

Portland Hearts of Pine breaks record with 6-1 score against Spokane.
Titus Washington's goal celebration

Spokane Velocity pulled one back with a well-taken goal from outside the box in the 42nd minute from striker Neco Brett. However, Nathaniel James reignited the crowd minutes later, with a pinpoint shot arrowed into the bottom-right corner after a brilliant flick-on from Titus Washington — James’ second of the night.

From there, the floodgates opened, and Hearts of Pine ran rampant. Left-back Nathan Messer floated in a screamer into the top-right corner after a mis-hit cross, extending Hearts’ lead to 4-1 just before half-time. “I definitely meant it!” Messer joked post-match. 

Titus Washington would score Hearts’ fifth from close range after Ollie Wright’s rebounded shot fell kindly to the striker’s feet in the 59th minute. The atmosphere was electric inside the stadium as fans soaked up the dominant display, chanting “we want seven” after Wright slipped a delightful ball into Jaytee Kamara, who secured Heart’s sixth of the night with a cool finish. 

Fitzpatrick erupted at full-time as the players celebrated their record-breaking night with the fans, red smoke engulfing the stadium from the Dirigo Union end. Leading goalscorer for Hearts, Ollie Wright, hailed the team’s performance: “Huge win. Three points in front of a record crowd, couldn’t be happier. Bring on Saturday!” Hearts Goalkeeper Hunter Morse also offered his thoughts post-match, labeling the historic win as a “statement going into the playoffs.”

The win brings the Portland Hearts of Pine one step closer to guaranteeing them a playoff match at home as they aim to secure a place in the top four in their final league game of the season.

