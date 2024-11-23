Women’s Soccer brings home another championship

Champions 3 years in a row

By Amber Friend | Sports Editor

The legacy of USM’s Women’s soccer program continues. The team faced Western Connecticut State on Saturday, November 9, and completely dominated. The 3-0 championship game ended in a shutout for Southern Maine’s senior goaltender, Hunter Stonebraker. A fourth shutout in a row for the team. The first goal of the game was scored in the third minute of the first half by forward fifth-year Catriona Gould, assisted by sophomore Allie West. Both Stonebraker and Gould had recently earned LEC weekly goalkeeper and offensive player honors. Husky defense was intense and strong, so most of the game took place in West Conn’s defensive zone. The Huskies gained multiple chances, outperforming and outshooting the Wolves 32-8. For the third year running women’s soccer calls themselves LEC champions, prevailing the Connecticut Wolves each time, outscoring them a total of 9-1. The second goal at minute 57 of the game was

scored off the head of Kiki Huntress after a solid freekick by Emily Johnson. A brilliant play only possible by a season full of determination and teamwork, which was seen all throughout the 90-minute game. Goud gained an assist after a solid pass to Cierra Hill, who was able to score the third and final goal of the match in the second half. Gorham’s Hannaford field was electric watching the now 15-2-3 team perform. During the ceremony, captain Mia Sargent received the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award. The team will now move on to the NCAA Division III National Championship tournament, where they fought their way to the second round in 2023. The Huskies face John Hopkins University on Saturday, November 16th, in New Jersey for the first round of the NCAA tournament. History does have a way of repeating with this team. They also have had their best conference record since the COVID season of 2020. Congratulations to the entire Women’s Soccer program.