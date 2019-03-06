Women’s Basketball Finishes With Best Record since 2013

By Cullen McIntyre, Sports Editor

USM’s Women’s Basketball team finished the season with an outstanding 16-11 record, the team’s best showing since 2013. The Huskies ended their season with a disappointing 93-58 loss to Eastern Connecticut State in the Little Eastern Conference Semifinals on Feb. 22.

The team had a very strong start to the season, finishing the first two months with a 7-2 record, not losing a single game in December. As January got underway, reality began to set in for the Huskies as they finished the month with a 4-4 record. February saw the exact same outcome as the month before, as a 4-4 finish saw the Huskies end the year at 16-11.

The team, lead by senior guard Alexa Srolovitz, athletic training major, and junior guard Jackie Luckhardt, also an athletic training major, had a much stronger finish than recent years, where the team lost a total of 21 games in the 2016-17 season.

Standout Players:

Alexa Srolovitz: 11.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.2 APG

Jackie Luckhardt: 9.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.5 APG

Victoria Harris: 8.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, .2 APG

Games to Remember:

11/9 71-44 W vs UMF

12/15 74-52 W vs Regis

1/26 63-58 OT W vs Rhode Island College