The 3 Different Types of Distracted Driving

To help keep you safe on the road, we briefly explain the three different types of distracted driving and their various causes. While there’s a lot people get wrong about distracted driving, knowing the various types can make a big difference in the way you approach your time behind the wheel. Some of the examples that we discuss won’t necessarily result in a ticket (like texting and driving), but it’s still important to practice good driving etiquette.

3 Different Types of Distracted Driving

Cognitive Distractions

Otherwise known as a mental distraction, this occurs when a driver’s mind isn’t focused on the road. Talking to others in the car, listening to podcasts, and being preoccupied with work, personal, or family-related issues are all examples of cognitive distractions.

Manual Distractions

Manual distractions occur when a driver takes one or both of their hands off the wheel for any reason. Some examples of manual distractions include eating in the car, changing the radio station, adjusting your mirrors, and—yes—even shifting your vehicle.

Visual Distractions

Visual distracted driving occurs when a driver looks at something other than the road ahead of them. Adjusting the GPS, checking someone’s seatbelt, and reading while driving are just three examples of common visual distractions.

Common Distracted Driving Causes