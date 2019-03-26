Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski Retires at Age 29

By: Cullen McIntyre, Sports Editor

News broke Sunday evening that the 29-year-old Patriots Tight End Rob (Robert) Gronkowski had retired from the National Football League after his ninth season. Best known as Gronk, had an illustrious career playing for the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls during the time he played.

Gronkowski was drafted with the 42nd overall pick, in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. The Patriots acquired the draft pick with a draft-day trade with the Oakland Raiders, who had labeled the Arizona Tight End the “best all-around player in the draft”.