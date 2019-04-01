Governor Janet Mills will deliver USM commencement address

By Hailey Wood, Staff Writer

Maine Governor Janet Mills will deliver the USM commencement address for the 2019 ceremony.

“We are honored to have Maine’s first woman governor join us as we celebrate our 139th commencement,” Cummings said in an interview with the Office of Public Affairs. “Gov. Mills has served her home state with honor and courage in the Maine Legislature and as the state’s Attorney General. We also take particular pride in her as an alumna of the University of Maine School of Law.”

Mills was Maine’s first female criminal prosecutor and was assistant attorney general from 1976 to 1980.

As of January 2019, Janet Mills began serving as the 75th Governor of Maine. Prior to this, she had served two terms as Maine’s Attorney General from January 2009 until January 2011 and January 2013 until she was elected governor.

Mills was the first woman District Attorney in Maine and New England.

This year’s commencement ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Approximately 1,000 new graduates will participate.