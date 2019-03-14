Struggling to solidify your Spring Break travel plans? We can help make deciding on where to travel easier. While people will drive or fly to common destinations, such as Hawaii and LA, there a handful of hidden gems you probably haven’t heard much about. Here are five unique spring break destinations you and your crew should consider this year.

Austin, Texas

Austin is an up-and-coming city you must visit. If you’re traveling with a few close buddies, suggest an outdoor hiking excursion. Are you traveling with a large group? Rent a party boat on Lake Austin and enjoy the views. It’s also a host to amazing festivals, interesting restaurants, and awe-inspiring musicians that play every night. After all, it’s the Live Music Capital of The World®! This place is truly unlike anything you’ve experienced before, so take your Spring Break to explore it!

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Ready for some breathtaking scenery? According to National Geographic, Cannon Beach is one of the world’s 100 most beautiful places. It’s a beach village that’s home to Ecola State Park, which offers nine miles of coastline, and Haystack Rock, a jaw-dropping 235-foot sea structure.

With plenty of food to eat, things to do, and sights to see, Cannon Beach is worth the trip. During your time here, you’re sure to see plenty of marine life and puffins, too! This destination is only an hour and a half from Portland, so you and your friends should think about making a complete vacation out of it.

Denver, Colorado

The perfect combination of nature and urban living, Denver is the whole package for locals and tourists alike. It has so much to offer—you can check out the gorgeous city parks, enjoy fine dining at a wide range of restaurants, and peruse the area’s numerous museums. Denver is also famous for its well-loved landmarks, including 16th Street mall, the Capitol, and Union Station. You can also stop by Red Rocks amphitheater for an unforgettable concert experience! If you want to opt for “something different” this year, the Mile High City is the place for you.

Key West, Florida

Are you eager to lounge around in warm weather? There’s nothing like a Florida beach vacation. Key West is the southernmost point in the United States, and it’s the tropical destination you’ve been looking for. From fishing and kayaking to musicals and visiting Ernest Hemingway’s old home, there’s a wide range of things to do in this vibrant city. If watersports and great entertainment are calling your name, Key West is a wonderful vacation spot.

New Orleans, Louisiana

If you’re craving for a culture-rich experience, consider traveling to NOLA. It’s a charming city that’s full of history. The Creole and Cajun food (as well as the beignets) are full of flavor and simply otherworldly. Plus, this exciting city is known for its abundant biking and hiking trails, wealth of musical talent, and famous old neighborhoods. New Orleans isn’t a complete visit without adventuring through the French Quarter area, which is home to Bourbon Street, Café Du Monde, and the French Market. If you travel to this city during Spring Break, you’re in for an exotic trip you’ll never forget!