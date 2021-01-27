Everyone wants to look their best, but high-end, fashionable clothing is so often monetarily out of reach. You don’t need to be rich to look great. There are a few tricks that you can employ to get the most out of your wardrobe, no matter where you get it. Here are a few tips on how to dress well without breaking the bank so that you can be your most confident self.

Tailor It To a Perfect Fit

More often than people realize, clothes don’t look great on them because they don’t fit very well. Those who buy their clothes from large-scale retailers tend to have this problem. But sometimes, all you need to look better is to tailor the clothing to fit your shape. Wearing clothes that actually fit your body shape makes it look like you know what you’re doing with your wardrobe.

Accessorize

When considering how to dress well without breaking the bank, clothing isn’t the only thing you need to focus on. The accessories you wear also play a role in your overall outfit. You can find tasteful jewelry and even watches at secondhand shops and thrift stores if you know how to find them. These pieces can take an otherwise boring outfit to the next level.

Create Your Outfits Ahead of Time

When you’re buying new clothing, ask yourself a few questions to see how useful a particular item will be. Think about your current wardrobe and what you really need.

Will this item pair well with something in my closet?

Can I create an outfit with this using something I already have?

Can I dress up or dress down this article of clothing?

Does this piece match the image I want to portray?

These questions will help you find clothes that you can work with and avoid certain clothes that you’ll never actually wear.

Never Buy New

If you’re on a tight budget, as most students are, you probably can’t afford to buy clothing the moment it hits the shelves. Remember that retailers mark up the prices on clothes when they first come out to capitalize on people’s desire for them. Show a little bit of restraint, and eventually, you’ll find those same clothes at a discount.