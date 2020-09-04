With the school year about to begin, there’s no better time to turn to video games and connect with friends online. First-person shooters (FPS) like Call of Duty and Overwatch also happen to be some of the most popular online games to play with friends. However, FPS games are highly competitive, and you might not be the most skilled at these games. Learn how to improve your aim in FPS games with some of these techniques below.

Stop Sprinting

A common mistake many gamers make when they are playing is sprinting around everywhere all the time. This can result in poor aiming because it requires more animation when you are coming out of a sprint. So, calm down and sprint when it’s necessary instead of falling into the habit of doing it all the time because it isn’t giving you the advantage you think it is.

Improve Your Vision

Another thing to keep in mind when you are playing an FPS game is your vision. Always try to be alert and keep your crosshairs at the middle of the screen where the head and chest are. This will allow you to have a quick reaction and have a better chance at hitting a target. If you are experiencing fatigue while you are playing, sport a pair of blue light glasses.

Be Unpredictable

Often times, we can get comfortable with how we are playing, and this can lead to instant deaths. Try to be as unpredictable as possible. Go to different areas of a map and try to be as sporadic as possible if you are being targeted. Making these changes to your game can keep you alive for a longer period of time.

Remain Calm

Another tip on how to improve your aim in an FPS game is to remain as calm as possible. Becoming frantic can cause you to have bad aim and give your opponent the upper hand. Stay focused and you will have a better shot at taking down your enemy.

Practice

More practice never hurts, and using some of these techniques can help improve your performance in FPS games. Another great way to get practice and improve your aim is to go against AI on a higher difficulty before you go online.