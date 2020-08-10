There are many challenges and amenities you will need to look into if you want to live off-campus. College apartments come in many shapes and sizes, and there are certain amenities that you will want. Find out what the top apartment complex amities for college students are below.

Internet

Given the current circumstances with COVID-19, the upcoming semester might look radically different and involve more e-learning. Therefore, you will likely need a solid internet connection to attend some of your classes and submit work. Of course, internet access is also important for entertainment purposes.

Laundry

Another one of the top apartment complex amenities for college students that you need to look out for is a laundry room. Instead of having to visit a local laundromat, it’s always better to have one either located in your building or, better yet, in your apartment room.

Furniture

Some college apartments also come fully furnished, which can be great for several reasons. For one, you don’t have to spend time or money looking for furniture to fill your apartment with. Another benefit of fully furnished apartments is that you don’t have to move furniture in and out of the room, which tends to be difficult.

Fitness Center

In between classes, it’s also important to remain fit—some apartment complexes make this very easy for you. Certain apartment complexes have gyms located right in the building. There’s no telling how accessible gyms will be this semester, but it’s nice to know that the convivence is there.

Parking

If you plan to bring your car to campus, you need to make sure you have a place to park it. Finding parking space on a college campus can be tough, so make sure your apartment complex has either a parking spot reserved for you or a parking garage.

Study Rooms

The final amenity you should look for is a study room. Sometimes, it can be difficult to focus and study when you are sharing a space with a roommate, which is why a study room in your apartment building can come in handy.