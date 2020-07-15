Whether you planned on taking online classes or not, COVID-19 made the decision for you. Most colleges have shifted to online learning to abide by CDC guidelines. While most college students agree that online learning is necessary right now, it doesn’t keep them from wondering what their college experience will look like. If that sounds like you, you’re not alone. Luckily there are plenty of ways you can stay involved and have a social life while taking courses online. If you’d like a few tips for getting the college experience online, read on to learn more.

Have a social life by attending virtual events

Even though most colleges are fully online right now, they haven’t stopped incorporating student life. Colleges are regularly hosting online events that incorporate fun, education (obviously), and career development. Keep an eye out for events like trivia or movie nights, interviews and additional resources related to your major, and mock interviews, and career advice. The best way to find these activities is––are you ready?––reading your student email. The college isn’t emailing you to bother you, they’re trying to help you so take advantage of the help.

Get involved with clubs

Even though college life is virtual, that doesn’t mean clubs aren’t active. Sure, some clubs are grounded in gathering physically, so those might be postponed, but a lot of them are still gathering online. Clubs are definitely one of the best ways to get involved and meet other students with similar interests. If you want to find a club, get on your college’s website and start searching! You’d be surprised how many are still meeting.

Get your tech up to speed

Given that your coursework, student involvement, virtual events, and clubs all rely on technology, you need to ensure your tech can keep up. Depending on your major, your technology requirements might vary, but everything starts with a reliable internet connection. Even though it’s 2020, you’re still going to get the best connection if you connect directly to your router with an Ethernet cable. But let’s be real, we’re college students. We tend to use devices and cables until they break, so keep an eye out for the signs you need to replace your Ethernet cable.

The bottom line is that you can still have a great college experience online. However, regardless if your college experience is online or in person, there’s one thing to keep in mind: you get out what you put in. In other words, if you’re willing to actively pursue a virtual college experience, you’ll find it.