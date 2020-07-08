After so many years living in the same home, living with the same family, and going about the same routine as always, college flips your world upside down. A new social structure and new expectations await you on campus. Add in the present unknowns about college amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and there’s bound to be a lot weighing on your mind. To help you manage the summertime stress, here’s a summer checklist for incoming college freshmen that’ll make preparing more manageable.

Kick Off Your Roomie Relationship(s) Well

Whether you enter your name into a random roommate match or link up with someone you know already, the summer is perfect for deepening that relationship. When you learn who you’ll room with, start delving into interests. Hopefully, you’ll find something to latch onto quickly and use that relationship as a diving board that’ll help when everyone moves in.

Prepare to Deck Out Your Dorm Room

Doing this relational prep will also help you prepare for what you should get for your shared dorm space. Once you nail down who’s bringing the mini fridge, furniture, and other common items, it’s time to get to work on personal stuff.

Rather than suffering through a years-old college mattress, every college student needs a mattress topper that’ll make them not want to leave their bed—that is, unless it’s to go to class. These cozy toppers let you rest easy about getting sleep as you adapt to a hectic college schedule.

Also, for storage purposes, look into compact storage containers and space-saving closet hangers. Each helps you take advantage of every bit of space you have in your cramped living area.

Familiarize Yourself With Your New School

Our final point on the summer checklist for incoming college freshmen is to get to know your new school during the summer. If you live nearby, visit a couple of times to get the lay of the land. Visit nearby restaurants and coffee shops to find your new homework haunt. After that, practice making your way around campus. There’s nothing more frightening than not knowing where your classes are the first week, so doing this will help ease your nerves.

If you live far away, research the college thoroughly. Look into potential programs you could join, learn what your department’s professors specialize in, and sit down with alumni to learn about campus life. Putting in this work helps campus feel like home quicker than if you came in unprepared.