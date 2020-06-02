3 Tips for Publishing Your Academic Manuscript

Between research, writing, and sending your work off for approval, it’s easy to feel like your manuscript will never make it to publication. Don’t worry—while the process takes a lot of time and hard work, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Publishing your manuscript is an accomplishment that looks different for everyone. However, there are a few key tips that can help you streamline the task and find the most success possible. To make it easier to bring your research into the world, here are three tips for publishing your academic manuscript.

Begin the Writing Process Early

You don’t have to wait until all your research is in perfect order to begin writing. The process of turning your notes into a manuscript is no small task, but it gets easier once you sit down and begin. If you’re still developing your research, try writing your introduction or outlining the data you do have. Once you’re no longer staring at a blank page, everything else will feel more manageable.

Proofread, Proofread, Proofread

Before sending your work to publishers, send it to your colleagues. Friends in your major or field, lab partners, and trusted professors are great resources. Just make sure that you’re sending your draft to people who will give you honest and constructive feedback. Keep in mind that your paper will likely go through several edits before you’re satisfied with it. The sooner you begin collecting feedback, the sooner you can refine your work and create a publisher-ready manuscript.

Choose the Right Journal

Though it may seem obvious, choosing a relevant journal is one of the most important tips for publishing your academic manuscript. Make sure your manuscript and the journal you send it to are a good match for each other. Look at the journals’ editorial board for names you recognize. It’s also a good idea to read some recent issues and get an idea for the kinds of topics and papers they’ve accepted recently. If you’re ever in doubt, ask for recommendations from your professors and other mentors or colleagues in your field.