Glory of Nature: 4 of the Best Walks in New England

Maine is a beautiful state. There are plenty of places to wander and to seek and find beauty. With the current pandemic, it can be quite easy to fall into the trap of constantly seeing darkness; it can feel like a struggle to find the light and beauty around us. If you’re still in the New England area, give yourself the chance to find some of that natural beauty that makes the day-to-day just a bit brighter and easier. There are tons of walking trails in the surrounding states—you’ve just got to find them. So, if you’re able, head out to some of the best walks in New England! Be sure to follow safe practices and stay at least six feet away from others. That fresh air will be just what you need to carry you forward, despite the despair.

Marginal Way, Ogunquit, Maine

Sometimes, all you need to feel a little bit better about the current conditions of the world is to get out and breathe some fresh air. Marginal Way gives you the perfect opportunity, with ocean views, plenty of beaches, and a nice paved path. The walk takes you through a winding path that’s a mile and a quarter long—just the brisk walk you need before heading back indoors. When the sun’s out, it’s the perfect time to get outside!

Cliff Walk, Newport, Rhode Island

The Cliff Walk in Rhode Island has a history and a beauty that you don’t want to miss out on. Take a little drive to experience the beauty of Newport—stroll past the public mansions, snap some photos of the ocean, and simply enjoy the beauty of springtime in New England. It’s that clean air you’ve been craving while you’ve been stuck inside.

Lincoln Woods Trail, Lincoln, New Hampshire

This moderate trail will give you the exercise your body has been craving. There’s a waterfall to remind you that there is still beauty despite all the madness and chirping birds to bring some calm to your ears. The trail is just getting into its prime season with peaking spring colors, and you can even bring your dog along! Be sure to follow safe hiking practices.

Merck Forest & Farmland Center, Rupert, Vermont

Vermont is gorgeous year-round, and springtime is no different. The Merck Forest and Farmland Center is an environmental education organization located on 3,160 acres of forest in the Taconic Mountains. They know how difficult this social isolation is and how hard that’s been on people everywhere—which is why they’ve kept their land open so that you can reconnect with nature and bring a bit of peace to your life. Stroll through woodlands, open meadows, streams, and up to mountain tops. It’s a walk worth traveling a bit for.