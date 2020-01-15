Valentine’s Day may be viewed as the word’s cheesiest holiday, but it’s also a great opportunity to show your loved one how much you care about them, so plan something a little extra special. If you plan on going out on a Valentine’s Day date, you can do a few things to ensure that it goes as well as possible. We provide some of our best tips for a great Valentine’s date night.

Create a game plan

Trying to throw something together during the last minute before Valentine’s day can sometimes result in a fun, spontaneous date. Most of the time, however, you’ll just end up with a lackluster evening. Instead, try to come up with a general game plan so that you and your date don’t scramble trying to plan something or just sit around wondering what to do when Valentine’s Day rolls around.

Make your reservation early

Expecting to go out to a restaurant on Valentine’s day without making a reservation well in advance is one of the biggest mistakes you can make. Since Valentine’s Day is one of the most popular date nights in the country, restaurants will likely run out of room quickly. As such, you should choose a restaurant and make a reservation early in advance. Otherwise you and your date may find yourselves cooking your own dinner.

Choose the perfect outfit

Choosing the perfect date night outfit is essential for having the best Valentine’s day date night possible. You want to ensure that your outfit makes you feel comfortable and fits well so that you don’t spend the night fidgeting and focusing on your clothes instead of your date. In addition, you should also choose an ensemble that makes you feel confident and represents your unique sense of style.

Get your date a nice gift

You don’t need to go all out and spend a ton of money on an expensive gift. Simply bringing flowers, a box of chocolates, or writing a heartfelt letter for your date is a nice gesture that will put a smile on their face and start the night off on a good note.

By following these tips for a great Valentine’s date night, you can ensure that you and your sweetheart both have a memorable and enjoyable evening.