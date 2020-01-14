To find other people with the same passions as you, you’ve got to go to a convention. The great thing is that there are huge conventions for video games, comics, movies, TV, sports, and even business. If you plan on going at some point in the future, here are some helpful tips for first-time convention-goers you can follow.

Bring a Backpack

One item you will definitely want to bring with you is a backpack. This is essential for your convention experience because there are going to be a few items you will want to take with you and probably a few items you will want to get at the convention itself. Some items you should have in your backpack include:

Cash

Snacks

Water

Portable battery charger

Deodorant

Gum

Poster tube

The key is to not make your backpack too heavy because you will be carrying it around all day. With these items, you’ll survive the convention floor easily.

Wear Comfortable Shoes

Speaking of walking around, plan on doing a lot of that during the convention. To avoid any pain, wear a pair of comfortable shoes. Wearing gym shoes instead of flip-flops will help you avoid any blisters and keep you moving on the busy floor because there usually aren’t many places where you can sit down.

Get to Panels Early

One of the highlights for many individuals at a convention are the panels. This is where exclusive reveals, Q&As with the stars, and other excitement happens. However, it can be extremely difficult to get into said panels. Some people even wait overnight to get into panels. The best thing you can do is research the panels you want to go to. See if there is any indication of how long you will have to wait and arrive early. If you do plan on staying overnight for a panel, plan accordingly.

Wash Your Hands

Due to all the people, another thing conventions are known for is getting people sick. The easiest way you can avoid getting sick after attending a convention is to wash your hands frequently, take vitamin D, and get plenty of rest.

Don’t Wait to Get Something

A lot of the convention floor will also be full of items you’ll want to buy. After setting a budget for yourself, look around and try to do your shopping in the early days of the convention. If you notice something on the floor that you like and can afford, get it right then and there. If you decide to wait, there’s a good chance it’ll be gone by the time you get back.

Don’t Be Shy

Perhaps the best thing about conventions is that they’re full of people who are into the same stuff as you. So, a helpful tip for first-time convention-goers is to not be afraid to talk to strangers, especially when you’re waiting in long lines. You might just walk away from the convention with a new friend.