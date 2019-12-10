5 New Year’s Resolution Ideas for College Students

As 2019 winds down, it’s time to start thinking about what you want the new year to look like. 2020 isn’t just a new year, but a new decade, which means fresh starts and fun changes if that’s what you desire. Now, when it comes to resolutions, it’s important to keep in mind that you need to pick something reasonable. Changing your whole life and habits in a year is quite a difficult task, but if you think about changes in small increments, you can accomplish way more than you expected. Below we’ve outlined some great New Year’s resolution ideas for college students so that you can make the most of this new decade!

Get More Organized

One of the best things you can do to take control of your life is simply getting more organized. From keeping your desk organized to taking the time to clean your room once a week, organizing will do wonders for your productivity and lessening stress levels. Take a look at these organizational hacks so you can stick to this resolution the whole year.

Save More, Spend Less

A good resolution to have, no matter how old or young you are, is to save more and spend less. This is an especially good resolution after the holidays. Again, you want to try and stick to this throughout the year, and part of that is getting organized. This is even more important as graduation creeps closer—saving is an essential part of adulthood.

Travel Frequently

A great resolution for those who have wanderlust is to travel more often. Turn that dream to reality by saving more so that you can travel more. If you can, try to study abroad—it’s an experience you’ll never forget! If you can’t study abroad, try to plan some weekend trips to both get away from school’s stressors and experience a new area.

Get Healthy

We love this one! Just because you’re in college doesn’t mean that your health isn’t as important as it would be if you were retired! Try to stick to some of the following habits so that you can get your health on track: cook at least one meal a day, hit the gym three times a week, sleep eight hours, and drink more water. You’ll be on the road to healthiness in no time.

Spend Less Time on Social Media

This tip delves into the world of social media. Take some time to enjoy the world outside your smartphone, tablet, and laptop. Start small and limit the time you spend on your phone each day. Try to go for a week, two weeks, a month, or more at a time without a social media platform. See the new decade through your own eyes and not through a lens!