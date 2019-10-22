Six Easy Side Gigs for College Students

If you’re in college, you’re likely aware of the fact that every dollar counts. Between lectures and studying, you may not have time to take on a structured part-time job, so a job that allows flexibility is ideal if you want to make a few extra dollars. With this in mind, we’ve made a list of side hustles to make money.

Drive for Uber or Lyft

Working as a rideshare driver gives you the option to work whenever it’s most convenient for you. How long you spend on the job and how much you make is completely up to your own schedule. This can be a lucrative side hustle, but make sure you’re aware of the potential costs that may accompany the gig, and familiarize yourself with how to optimize your rideshare earnings.

Housesit

If you have a spare weekend or a few days off, consider housesitting. This is a fairly stress-free job, and it won’t take up too much of your time. A welcome perk, in fact, is that you’ll have the time to do some studying while you work.

Tutor

If you excel in a particular subject, consider tutoring in your free time. People are often willing to invest in a good tutor, and you can keep this job on the campus if you choose to tutor fellow students. Depending on your schedule, there are also online tutoring options that may work better for you.

Have an Etsy Shop

If you’re a particularly crafty individual, Etsy may be the option for you. This platform allows you to make money doing something you love. If you would prefer to have someone else handle the printing and shipping for you, companies such as Redbubble will sell your designs for you and give you royalties.

Freelance

Another online option is freelancing. This job allows you to choose your rates, and lots of online hosting sites allow you to advertise your skills. Depending on your talents, you can freelance in areas such as writing, editing, or graphic design.

Walk Dogs

What better way to make money than to spend some quality time with man’s best friend? Several apps allow you to create a profile and walk dogs for people who live close to you. This allows you to make money, hang out with furry friends, and get some exercise all at the same time.