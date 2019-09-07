Summer Book Arts hosting reception and lectures on September 9

By: Alyson Peabody, Editor-In-Chief

On Monday September 9 there will be a Summer Book Arts Student Exhibition on the 6th floor of Glickman Library starting at 5 p.m. Summer Book Arts Lectures will occur from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the 7th floor, featuring summer faculty, Martha Kearsley and Lisa Pixley, to discuss their work and new studio in Portland, PrintCraft.

28 students took 8 workshops in 7 days. Summer Book Arts (ART 342) brought together art and education majors, Book Arts minors, classroom teachers and professional artists passionate about creating artist books. After the week of workshops, students spent a month working independently on their final artist book inspired what they had learned while under the direction of Rebecca Goodale, a part-time Lecturer of Art and Coordinator of the Kate Cheney Chappell ’83 Center for Book Arts.

The Summer Book Arts Student Exhibition will be on display from September 4 to October 15.