Five Must-Have Summer Accessories for Men

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with your personal style and find new ways to look better than the average guy. Try these summer accessories for men to upgrade your look.

Sunglasses

During the summer, sunglasses should always be at the top of anyone’s accessory list. They not only protect your eyes from the sun’s powerful UV rays, but also add a lot more flair your style. There are many different styles and shapes to choose from, so make sure the sunglasses you choose complement your face shape.

Flip-Flops

Summer usually involves a couple of trips to the beach, so you’ll definitely want a pair of flip-flops. Men’s sandals are incredibly versatile—you can wear them to the beach and to dinner. They’re also relaxed, comfortable, and easy to slip on, and they can complete any summer outfit.

No-Show Socks

You may also want to sport some cool white sneakers this summer, too. Instead of wearing long socks or even ankle socks, the best move you can make is to wear no-show socks. Wearing thick socks all day can be hot in the summer, but thin no-shows keep your feet cool and work extremely well with a pair of sneakers. They also help you avoid blisters if you normally don’t like to wear socks.

Summer Hat

Another great summer accessory for men that can instantly boost your style is a hat. A high-quality summer hat can keep you cool in the heat and help you stand out among your peers. There are plenty of hat options that deserve to be in every man’s collection.

Bracelet

One body part that men tend to neglect when it comes to style is their forearms. Wearing a bracelet is a subtle way to instantly take your style to the next level. With the summer heat, you’ll probably be wearing short sleeves a lot, which gives you the perfect opportunity to add a little something to your style.