5 Notable Tips for Getting Fit on A Budget

Of course, college-age people want to stay in shape; however, many don’t undertake this task as it can be expensive. Fortunately, there are ways you can break a sweat without breaking the bank. Below, we share five of our favorite tips for getting fit on a budget.

Get Outside

If you have nice weather, take advantage of it. Go for a run through a forest preserve or swim laps at your local pool. Additionally, some park districts offer recreational sports leagues for adults, so don’t be afraid to try a fun activity such as Ultimate Frisbee or a calorie-burning game like soccer.

Join a Gym

We know gym memberships can be pricey, but hear us out! There are a few gyms (such as Planet Fitness) that have low monthly rates. Plus, some gyms even offer discounts to college students. If you’re somebody who enjoys having access to a wide range of equipment, then a gym is probably your best bet. You don’t have to rule out going to a gym simply because you think you don’t have the money.

Think Outside the Box

At the end of the day, you may just have to get a little creative. For example, if you’re working an internship or enrolling in extra credit hours and you can’t seem to find time to work out, make small changes to your daily routine. These adjustments can be as simple as taking the stairs instead of the elevator or parking at the far end of the lot.

Use the Internet or Your Phone

As you already know, the Internet is chock full of information, making it an amazing resource for workout ideas. There are a variety of ways you can find effective exercises on the web—you can scroll through Instagram and Pinterest for inspiration or reference hundreds of YouTube videos. Want to expand your horizons? Don’t forget to check your phone, as there are many free and inexpensive apps available for download.

Visit Your Local Library

Check out your school or city’s library for fitness-related books and DVDs. With a resource such as a library, you’ll never get tired of your workout routines again. Plus, a library card is free!