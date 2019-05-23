The Most Instagrammable Spots in Maine to Visit this Summer

Finals were stressful, and packing up your room was frustrating, but now it’s time to relax and spend the next few months making the most of your summer vacation. Document the best summer of your life and take your social media presence to the next level with our guide to four of the most Instagrammable spots in Maine.

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Bust out your best summer florals and head over to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. With 295 acres of beautiful blooms, it’s easy to find a great backdrop for your next Instagram shot. In addition to its many gorgeous gardens, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens also features a native butterfly house; free tours are offered every Thursday from June 15 through October 25. Let the butterflies, blossoms, and gardens give your Instagram the perfect pop of color for summer.

Acadia National Park

Head to the great outdoors for your next Instagram photoshoot. From the peak of Cadillac Mountain to the shores of Sand Beach, Acadia National Park stretches across 49,000 acres of land. Spend the day hiking the many trails and fill your camera roll with breathtaking views of nature at every turn. Moose, black bears, and bald eagles call this gorgeous national park home and are just waiting to become the star of your next Instagram story—just be careful not to move in for a close-up.

Portland Head Lighthouse

Infuse your Instagram page with a bit of history at Portland Head Lighthouse, the oldest lighthouse in Maine. Built in 1787, this lighthouse used to warn Maine of incoming British troops and continues to stand guard over Portland today. Portland Head Lighthouse sits along the coast and offers a spectacular view of the Atlantic. Not only is it one of the most Instagrammable spots in Maine, but it’s also one of the most photographed lighthouses in the United States. Take full advantage of golden hour and snap some pics of the lighthouse just as the sun starts to dip toward the ocean. You can also take a stroll down to the nearby beach area or children’s garden to capture Portland Head Lighthouse’s beauty from all the best angles.

Old Orchard Beach and Pier

No matter your aesthetic, Old Orchard Beach and Pier has the perfect Instagram backdrop for you. For the quintessential summer beach photo, bring your waterproof camera down to the beach and snap some pics of your friends splashing in the surf. If bright colors are more your vibe, stop by Palace Playland for a whimsical photoshoot that is sure to bring out the inner-kid in your followers. The neon lights and summer fireworks make this amusement park a fantastic spot for an evening photo op. The Old Orchard Beach Pier hosts a variety of festivals throughout the summer, including a lobster bake every Thursday. You can fill your Insta feed with photos of delicious food and good times every weekend of summer vacation.