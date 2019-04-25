5 Dorm-Friendly Meals to Fit into Any Schedule

Being a full-time college student doesn’t often leave time to plan your meals. Whether it’s class, study groups, or homework, the fast-paced campus life leaves you with little time and energy. Instead of grabbing something small on your way out the door, try a few of these tasty and easy dorm-friendly meals.

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but unfortunately, 8 a.m. classes make it hard for you to enjoy it. This overnight meal makes it easy to eat breakfast and still make it to your desk on time.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon flaxseed

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

These easy to make yet filling study buddies are the perfect pick-me-up for a late-night study session.

Ingredients:

2 cups oats

1 1/4 cups Nutella

1/4 cup agave nectar

1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts

1/4 cup flaxseed

1/2 cup coconut flakes

Tip: You can also use honey in the place of the agave nectar.

If you don’t have time for lunch between classes, plan ahead with this simple alternative for people on the go.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons hummus

1/2 juiced lemon

1/4 teaspoon minced garlic

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup drained chickpeas

1/2 cup diced cucumbers

1/2 cup diced ripe tomatoes

2 tablespoons sliced black olives

2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

1-2 cups chopped romaine lettuce

When the dining hall food isn’t up to par, take dinner into your own hands with this easy, microwave alternative to classic fried rice.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rice

1 cup water

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 strips bacon, chopped

1/2 cup frozen peas and carrots

2 eggs

Salt, to taste

Fresh scallion for garnish

Indulge in this timeless comfort food in the comfort of your own dorm. All you need is a will and a microwave.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup (1 ounce) pasta

3/4 cup cold water

4 tablespoons milk

4 tablespoons grated cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

With these simple recipes, you won’t have to worry about making time to stop by the dining hall. No matter the meal, and no matter your schedule, there’s a dorm-friendly meal alternative for you to try out.