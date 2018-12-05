Winter safety tips from USM public safety

Posted on December 05, 2018 in Perspectives

By USM Free Press

By: Noel March, Chief of Police

Hello Husky Nation and congratulations to us all on a thus far very safe and very successful fall 2018 semester. We’ve already seen some early snow and ice in Portland, Gorham and Lewiston so I want to take a moment of your time to share some smart safety tips for cold weather driving now that the holidays are here and winter break is soon upon us!

Decrease your speed and leave yourself plenty of room to stop. You should allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you.

Brake gently to avoid skidding. If your wheels start to lock up, ease off the brake.

Turn on your lights to increase your visibility to other road users.

Keep your lights and windshield clean.

Use low gears to keep traction, especially on hills.

Don’t use cruise control or overdrive on icy roads.

Be especially careful on bridges, overpasses and infrequently traveled roads, which will freeze first. Even at temperatures above freezing, if the conditions are wet, you might encounter ice in shady areas or on exposed roadways like bridges.

Don’t pass snow plows and sanding trucks. The drivers have limited visibility, and you’re likely to find the road in front of them worse than the road behind.

Don’t assume your vehicle can handle all conditions. Even four-wheel and front-wheel drive vehicles can encounter trouble on winter roads.

The men and women of USM Public Safety wish you sincere best wishes for your studies, your finals and for a fun and relaxing winter break. We’ll be here at USM throughout, so don’t hesitate to call on any one of us for assistance, anytime 24/7.