Weekly events highlights

Posted on November 01, 2018 in Community

By lydialibby

By: Maureen Puia, Office of Public Affairs

Below is just a teaser of the many events happening in the week ahead at USM.

November 1

Spend the day Thursday with USM Food Studies at Selling Up: Business Succession in Maine’s Food-Based Economy, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Abromson Center, on the Portland Campus.

Southworth Planetarium kicks off a new show Thursday, From Dream To Discovery: Inside NASA, as does the Osher Map Library with “Stately Cartography: 50 Maps of 50 States,” join them from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., for the opening reception.

November 2

Friday evening, School of Music students present the Piano Extravaganza at First Parish Church, an extravagant piano performance with proceeds to benefit the piano fund at USM.

Also that night, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., catch Huskies Women’s Ice Hockey, Johnson & Wales (RI) vs. Southern ME.

November 4 – 5

Sunday afternoon, 2:00 p.m., let the University Concert Band transport you on a musical journey into the mind of a composer via “Atmospheres,” at McCormack Performing Arts Center in Gorham.

On Monday, Broadway artist Amy Justman presents a musical theatre master class, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Corthell Concert Hall, Gorham Campus.

November 6

Please be sure to get to the polls Tuesday and support USM by voting Yes on Question 4! We have statewide support, learn more.

Stay tuned to the USM’s Veterans Services for all the events they are hosting this week! On Tuesday morning, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., join USM President Glenn Cummings for the Purple Heart Parking Space Dedication ceremony at Sullivan Gym, on the Portland Campus.

November 7

On Wednesday evening, 5:30 p.m., there will be an Artists’ Panel Discussion for the IXNOS exhibit, Glickman Library room 423/4, on the Portland Campus.

November 8

Attention students! Thursday morning, starting at 11:00 a.m., is the first Fall Job Fair at USM.

Another master class takes place at Corthell Concert Hall, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with new USM voice faculty Malinda Haslett and special guest, Timothy Long, piano. Join them in the afternoon as well for an open rehearsal in preparation for the last in the Faculty Concert Series on Friday night 11/9, “Women in Song: The XX Factor.”

Back on the Portland Campus, 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., join USM Veterans Services and Medal of Honor recipient SSgt Ryan Pitts for his public talk on leadership.

Coming right up, save the date!

11/9: Women in Leadership “Caring for your whole self in messed-up times”

11/10: Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra, Robert Lehmann, Conductor

11/16: Dawnland Screening with Upstander Project, MPBN, and Maine-Wabanaki REACH

To see ALL events happening at USM, please go to USM's Calendar of Events.