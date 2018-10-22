Second annual Halloween Fire Prevention Festival in Longfellow Park

Posted on October 22, 2018 in News

By USM Free Press

Photo courtesy of University Neighborhood Organization

By Julie Pike, Editor-in-Chief

USM Greek Life is hosting the second annual Halloween Fire Prevention Festival this Saturday in Longfellow Park.

Phi Mu Delta Fraternity, along with Kappa Delta Phi Sorority-NAS, the Portland Fire Department, Portland Firefighters Local 740 and the University Neighborhood Organization, are sponsoring a fun and free festival “to celebrate Halloween and heighten community awareness about fire and public safety,” as stated in a press release from Phi Mu Delta Fraternity.

The event will feature music, a Halloween costume parade, games & activities, arts & crafts, a pie eating contest, a Red Cross blood drive and more.

Phi Mu Delta Fraternity and the Kappa Delta Phi Sorority joined together to co-host the event this year.

“Kappa Delta Phi National Affiliated Sorority is beyond excited to be partnering with great organizations to put on the annual Halloween Fire Prevention Festival,” said Lauren Porter, treasurer and philanthropy chair of Kappa Delta Phi Sorority NAS. “We are built on philanthropic values and are committed to community.”

Food will be provided by Portland Firefighters Local 740, including hamburgers and hotdogs, pizza from Domino’s, soda from Capt’n Eli Soda Company and chocolate milk from Oakhurst.

Local mascots will join in on the fun, including Oaky, Sparky, Red Claw, Champ and Buddy the Blood Drop. The first 15 to arrive in costume will get a free t-shirt. Raffles will be made throughout the festival.

“This is a great event held in one of our densely populated neighborhoods that allows us to educate the public on fire safety and prevention,” said Keith Gautreau, Fire Chief in Portland, on the event’s Facebook page. “I see this as an opportunity for collaboration with other agencies to interact with the community and focus on public safety and risk reduction.”

The Halloween Fire Prevention Festival is on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Longfellow Park in Portland. The Halloween Blood Drive is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Portland Community Squash, 66 Noyes St.