Sports scores and schedules

Posted on October 21, 2018 in Sports

By USM Free Press

Past scores:

Sunday, Oct. 14

Golf

@ GNAC Championship

643; 3rd among 9 teams

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Men’s Soccer

Vs. Saint Joseph’s

L, 4-0

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Women’s Soccer

Vs. Maine Maritime

Tie, 1-1

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Women’s Tennis

@ Salem State, Little East Tournament Quarterfinals

L, 5-0

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Field Hockey

Vs. Plymouth State

W, 2-1

Friday, Oct. 18

Women’s Volleyball

vs. Colby-Sawyer

W, 3-1

Next week’s schedule:

Monday, Oct. 22

Golf

@ NEIGA Championships

Brewster, MA

Tuesday, Oct 23

Men’s Soccer

Vs. Husson

6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Women’s Soccer

Vs. Saint Joseph’s

7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Women’s Volleyball

Vs. Rivier

7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26

Field Hockey

@ UMass Dartmouth

4 p.m.