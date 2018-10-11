USM Event Highlights – Oct. 11 – 18

Posted on October 11, 2018 in News

By USM Free Press

Courtesy of Maureen Puia, PR/Events Promotion Associate

October 11



Today! 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the USM Career Hub is hosting its first ever Engineering Hiring Event at the John Mitchell Center on the Gorham Campus.

Shop USM Theatre costume stock for Halloween at the Halloween Costume Sale, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Russell Hall in the Theatre lobby. Open to all USM students, faculty, staff and affiliates.October 12



Register now to join the Muskie School of Public Service and the USM Foundation Friday, 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., for Chris Matthews (host of “Hardball” on MSNBC) in conversation with Tony Payne, a member of our Board of Visitors, about his latest book, “Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit” at Hannaford Hall.

October 13





Saturday is jam-packed with events in Gorham for Homecoming! After a day full of Huskies Athletics (check out the schedules here, and here) continue the fun at a Las Vegas themed Festival: Casino Night, 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., in Lower Brooks.

Earlier Saturday morning, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, piano majors as well as the public are invited to enjoy a Piano Master Class With Inon Barnatan at Corthell Concert Hall, followed by an Old-Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert, at 1:00 p.m., on the green.





October 14





It’s looking like perfect weather for leaf peeping and USM Octoberfest this weekend in Gorham! Top off Homecoming at Hodgden’s Field, 12:00 Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. All students, family, friends, and alumni are welcome for this free afternoon of fun including a petting zoo, food trucks, farmers market, pumpkin painting, caricatures, a balloon artist, and more.

October 16



Get to the Portland Campus early Tuesday for a USM Corporate Partners panel discussion, “Why Diversity is Good For Business,” exploring the opportunities and challenges of creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace. Get all the details and register today.



October 17



Wednesday morning, 10:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., catch a screening and discussion of the Maine-based documentary film “Dawnland” in Masterton 113. You’ll have another chance to see the film in November as part of USM Convocation, save the date!

USM Convocation events continue Wednesday evening at the 3rd Annual W.E.B. DuBois Lecture on Race and Democracy. Keynote speaker, Nadine Strossen, is a chaired professor at New York Law School, and widely recognized expert on constitutional law and civil liberties. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with the lecture at 6:00 p.m., at Hannaford Hall on the USM Portland Campus.



October 18



Thursday evening, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., USM Artist-in-Residence Daniel Minter will moderate a panel discussion with USM faculty and other guests about Malaga Island research and projects at 10 Bailey Hall on the Gorham Campus.

Stay a bit longer at 10 Bailey Hall that night for the “There Is My Home” film screening. Starting at 7:00 p.m., this 30-minute documentary features Hawa Ibrahim and Batula Ismail, two women trying to support their families as farmers in Maine. The film is being shown as part of the statewide collaboration “Making Migration Visible: Traces, Tracks, and Pathways.”

Save the dates:

The Department of Theatre has something fun in store with “Tartuffe!” Starting 10/19, check out the dates and get your tickets!

The C-SPAN bus is coming to USM — more details coming soon but for now, save the date: Friday, October 19, 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m.!

November 1: Join the University of Maine School of Law for the 2018 Judge Frank M. Coffin Lecture on Law & Public Service featuring John Cruden, President of the American College of Environmental Lawyers-ACOEL, discussing: “A Historical Perspective on Environmental Law and Implications for Today,” at Hannaford Hall (Reception 5:30 p.m., Lecture 7:00 p.m.) Registration is required by web, or phone or at 207-780-4344.