Upcoming events Oct. 4 – Oct. 11

Posted on October 04, 2018 in News

By USM Free Press

Photo courtesy of the University of Southern Maine

From Maureen Puia, PR/Events Promotion Associate

Below is just a teaser of the many events happening in the week ahead at USM.



October 4



Don’t miss the opening reception tonight for Artist-in-Residence Daniel Minter’s exhibition “OTHERED, Displaced from Malaga,” 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., including a gallery talk with the artist (6:15 p.m.) at the USM Art Gallery on the Gorham Campus.



October 5



The KCC’83 CBA Collection of Artist’s Books also opens Friday at Glickman Family Library, on the 6th floor, and will be on view through November 29. Interested in book arts? Take a look at their Workshop Series offerings and save the date (October 12, at 4:00 p.m.) for the upcoming lecture “A Sustainable Visual Art Practice” presented by visual artist Andrea Dezsö.



October 6

On Saturday evening back on the Portland Campus, the opening reception for “IXNOS: an exhibit about migration on Lesvos,“ takes place 5:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., 7th Floor Reading Room, Glickman Library, on the Portland Campus. The exhibit will be on display October 5 to December 14, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., every day. Also included in the exhibition is the film, “Greek Migration, Then and Now” on Sunday, October 7, at 3:00 p.m. at the Talbot Auditorium.

October 8

Monday night, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., immerse yourself in the autumn night sky at Southworth Planetarium for “Astronomy a la Carte” Night Session # 3: Autumn constellations, a course dedicated to the stars of the autumn sky. See the full schedule.

October 10



On Wednesday afternoon, 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., take a break at the Make Shift Coffee House to talk about what equality means to you.



Later that evening, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., award-winning author, journalist, and Alaska backcountry ranger Ken Ilgunas, will talk about the 19th century when Americans were allowed to journey undisturbed across the country at: “This Land is Our Land: How We Lost the Right to Roam and How to Take It Back,” in Room 165 in the Science Building, on the Portland Campus.

October 11



The USM Career Hub is hosting its first ever Engineering Hiring Event on Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the John Mitchell Center on the Gorham Campus. Register now for this great opportunity to meet with engineering companies that are looking for USM talent!

While you are in Gorham have some fun shopping a Halloween Costume Sale, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Russell Hall in the Theatre lobby. Browse items from the USM Theatre costume stock for Halloween! Open to all USM students, faculty, staff and affiliates. All sales final, and cash only.



Save the Dates!

Homecoming and Family Weekend is right around the corner October 12 to October 14! Be sure to RSVP for Chris Matthews in conversation with President Cummings about his new book, and plan to get outside in Gorham for the Old-Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert on 10/13.

The C-SPAN bus is coming to USM — more details coming soon but for now, make a note of it: Friday, October 19, 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m.!