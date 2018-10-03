Huskies Field Hockey falls 3-0 to St. Joseph’s

Katelyn Wiggins

Posted on October 03, 2018 in Sports

By USM Free Press

Katelyn Wiggins

By Cullen McIntyre, Staff Writer

Last Thursday night under the lights at Hannaford Field saw the (4-3) Huskies Field Hockey team matchup against the (9-1) St. Joseph’s Monks.

Coming into the matchup the Huskies had just lost 6-0 to Bowdoin College last Sunday and were hoping to get a win at home.

The Huskies looked as if they would be taking the lead in the first half, as they recorded the first four shots of the game, drawing one save from Monks goalie, Megan Baker.

It would be the Monks to get on the scoresheet first, as Kara Kelly would put away the pass from Libby Pomerleau to put them ahead 1-0 after 17 minutes.

The Huskies would struggle to create anything going forward as the Monks would outshoot them 4-1 for the rest of the half, with Emma Rutledge getting her first of two goals in the 27-minute making the score 2-0.

The second half would be controlled by the Monks, dominating most of the possession and outshooting the Huskies 9-1 in the half. Rutledge would get her second goal after the ball was rebounded from a save by goalie McKenzie Cormier and she would score to make it 3-0.

Huskies sophomore goalie McKenzie Cormier would be replaced after 52 minutes of play, having saved nine shots and allowing three goals, by freshman Lindsay Pych. Pych wouldn’t record a save for the rest of the game as all of the Monks shots were placed wide of the goal.

The Monks improved to 10-1 this season, while the Huskies fell to 4-4 overall. The Huskies currently sit in fourth place in the Little Eastern Conference and a win in their game on Saturday could put them in third.

Field Hockey continues on the road this week with another Little Eastern Conference Game against Fitchburg State on Wednesday night, and return home for a game against Western Connecticut State on Friday afternoon.