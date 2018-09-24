Women’s soccer grabs 2-1 victory over Thomas Terriers

Posted on September 24, 2018 in Sports, Sports

By USM Free Press

USM Athletics

By: Cullen McIntyre, Staff Writer

In the women’s soccer teams first game under the lights, they faced off with the Thomas Terriers on Wednesday night. Coming off their first loss of a hot start to the season, the Huskies were out to get back to their winning ways.

The early moments of the game were quiet from both sides, each taking chances from distance but not creating anything substantial. The Huskies dominated possession, as the Terriers opted for a defensive, fast pace counter-attacking strategy.

Terriers’s goalie Kayla Gordon was called upon several times in the first half and was able to keep the Huskies offense at bay. The Terriers would go on to grab a late goal in the first half, as Katherine Hoving would take the ball all the way from midfield and make a wonderful run forward lofting the ball into the far left corner to take a 1-0 lead at the half.

The Huskies would come out firing in the second half looking to grab an equalizer to get back into the game and in the 66-minute, freshman forward Alexandria Allain would do just that. The midfielder would receive the ball from junior forward Emma Cost and find space to drive a low shot past Gordon into the far bottom corner bringing the game level at 1-1.

The Huskies would take control of the rest of the game, but each side had their chances for the winning goal. Neither side would be able to get ahead, and the game went to overtime.

The first half of overtime was back and forth on both ends of the field, but the Huskies registered the only two shots of the half. Drawing another save from Gordon and a near wonder goal from Junior forward Ciera Berthiaume went just wide and would be last chance before the second half of overtime.

The second half of overtime was controlled by the Huskies. The ladies had four attempts on goal in four minutes, with the final strike from Senior midfielder Emma Dennison from distance lofting over the goalie and off the crossbar to win it for the Huskies.

The Huskies win now gives them a 6-1 record and the best overall record in the Little Eastern Conference. Women’s soccer looks to keep their run of form going Saturday as they head to Plymouth State for a conference matchup kicking off at 1 p.m.