Letter from the editor: Stay in touch with the news

Posted on September 10, 2018 in News

By USM Free Press

By Julie Pike, Editor-in-Chief

As students with full class schedules, work commitments and busy social lives, the last thing you might think about is picking up the paper to become more informed on current events. However in the days of social media being our primary source of news, getting familiar with student publications are more important than ever.

We know how incredibly busy students are because we are students ourselves, so we make it easy for you. We are the ones who weed through the current news of each week and provide you with the stories you’ll want to read.

USM is a community of nearly 10,000 students, faculty and staff. With that amount of people, new stories and events come about each day. If you want to stay in touch with the most important stories about our community, The Free Press is your main source.

While USM has a public relations department, our student-run newspaper seeks to dig deeper, continuously asking questions, searching for more to learn about our vast community. We want to share our wealth of information with our fellow students, helping you become more in touch with your school.

So if you’re the type of student who drives to school, goes to class and directly drives home afterward, I encourage you to take a quick stop at one of our kiosks around campus and pick up our current issue. We want to help USM students become more involved with our school, and the first place to start is to learn more about it.

So next time you’re in line for the bus, or hanging at the library in between classes, check out the Free Press to see what’s going on at your school. Check out what events are happening that week, new projects that the administration is undertaking or what your fellow students are accomplishing, and I hope in turn you’ll feel more connected to your university.

Whether you prefer our print or digital edition, the Free Press is accessible to all students and most importantly, it’s free!