Fall sports to watch out for this semester

Katelyn Wiggins

Posted on September 10, 2018 in Sports, Sports

By USM Free Press

By Julie Pike, Editor-in-Chief

Women’s Soccer

Seth Benjamin, Head Coach

Brendan Michael, Assistant Coach

Head Coach Seth Benjamin is in his first year with Women’s Soccer.

“As a whole, the team has really impressed me,” Benjamin said. “Their preparation

over the summer, and their focus in pre-season has really set us up to have a

successful season this year.”

So far the Huskies have gone 3-0, with wins against Mitchell College, Morrisville State and Curry College.

Women’s Soccer has a five-player leadership group for their 2018 season. Benjamin chose to not follow the traditional captains model. Instead, the five players “will work together to keep our team focused on our long-term and short-term goals, motivated and in line with our values as a team,” Benjamin said.

Men’s Soccer

Mike Keller, Head Coach

Jim Hopkins, Associate Head Coach

Senior Charlie Mull (Portland, Maine/Cheverus) leads the Men’s Soccer team as captain in his fourth year with the Huskies. Mull is versatile as both a goalkeeper and a field player.

In the Huskies’ season opener on August 31, they were defeated by Westfield State with a final score of 2-0.

The next day the Huskies tied with the Coast Guard 1-1 in a game that ended with two overtime periods. Sophomore Benjamin Musese (Auburn, Maine/Lewiston) scored a last-second goal to tie the game.

Good news came to the Huskies on Sept. 5 as they shut out Maine Maritime 3-0.

Musese was once again the sole goal-scorer of the game, leading the Huskies to their

first season win.

Field Hockey

Bonny Brown-Denico, Field Hockey Head Coach

Amanda Kasbohm, Assistant Coach

Senior Brooke Dugan (Thomaston, Maine, Oceanside), senior Kerigan Demers (Westbrook, Maine/Westbrook) and junior Makayla Garvin (Springvale, Maine/Sanford) will be leading the Field Hockey team this season.

From the new incoming players, two stand out to Head Coach Bonny Brown-Denico as promising athletes this season. One is freshman Lindsay Pych (West Milford, NJ/Morristown/Beard). Pych was the sole goalie of the team during preseason, due to injuries to three other teammates.

“She survived our double sessions of preseason and has pushed herself throughout the heat and humidity over the past two weeks,” said Brown-Denico.

She also named freshman Samantha Ellis (New Vineyard, Maine/Mt. Blue).

Brown-Denico calls Ellis the energizer bunny because she never lets down and is skilled

in different positions.

“She consistently pushes herself to be better which in effect pushes her teammates as well,” Brown-Denico said.

Field Hockey started their season on August 31.

Golf

Reggie Grant, Head Coach

Jack Kelly, Assistant Head Coach

Senior Shaun McKinnon (Rocky Hill, Conn./Rocky Hill) was named captain of the golf team for 2018. McKinnon has been on the team for the past four years.

“Shaun is the ultimate team player as he supports team members on and off the course,” said Head Coach Reggie Grant in a news release from USM Athletics.

The golf team began their season on August 31, and will be participating in both home and away tournaments during the upcoming months. There will be two home tournaments at the Gorham Country Club, the Southern Maine Cup, Sept. 28, and the USM Fall Classic on Oct. 7-8.

Women’s Volleyball

Diane Newall, Head Coach

Tori Huntley, Assistant Coach

Leading the USM Women’s Volleyball team this year is senior Nicole Schmitz (St. Paul, MN/Cretin-Derham) and junior Kylee Austin (Saco, Maine/Thornton Academy).

They began their season with a four-team round-robin event at Maine Maritime on August 31 and Sept. 1.

In their first game Maine Maritime Academy the Huskies’ fell 0-3. However they came back to defeat the University of New England and Saint Joseph’s College in their next two games, each with a score of 3-0.

On Wednesday, Sept. 5, the Huskies hosted Bowdoin College in their first home game of the season. Bowdoin emerged victorious with a final score of 3-0.

Women’s Cross Country

George Towle, Head Coach

George Towle, the Head Coach of Women’s Cross Country at USM has spotted his top five leading athletes out of the 21 student roster. Towle noted that sophomore Sydney Sirois (Greene, Maine/St. Dominic Academy), senior Bryanna Phillips (Westbrook, Maine/Westbrook), senior Haley Bantz (East Waterboro, Maine/Massabesic), sophomore Sam Thompson (Westbrook, Maine/Westbrook) and senior Kelly Lynch (Harpswell, Maine/Mt. Ararat) will be leading the Husky pack this fall.

He added that all five, except for Bantz has had cross country experience, whether it be with USM or another school. Bantz is known for “an outstanding track season she had last spring,” Towle said, and will be transitioning over to cross country this year.

Their first regular season meet was on Sept. 8 at the Endicott College Invitational.

Men’s Cross Country

Ryan Harkleroad, Head Coach

Men’s Cross Country hosted a 5k alumni meet at Narragansett Elementary School on August 31. USM showed up their former teammates with a score of 18-45.

Freshman Yahya Nure (South Portland, Maine/Deering) was named LEC Men’s CrossCountry Rookie of the Week during his collegiate debut. Nure finished the 5,000 meter course in just 16 minutes, closely followed by his teammate sophomore Cameron Meier (Bowdoin, Maine/Mt. Ararat).

Men’s Cross Country will continue with a meet on Sept. 15, with the Bates Invitational at Pineland Farms.

Women’s Tennis

Eric Haase, Head Coach

USM Women’s Tennis started their 2018 season off strong with a 9-0 win against Thomas College on August 31. Junior Denae Walton (Plymouth, MN/Andover) and junior Samantha Harden (Turner, Maine/Leavitt Area) lead the team in doubles play and both won straight singles matches.

Women’s Tennis has an 11-person roster, with senior Margaret Smith (Farmingdale, Maine/Gardiner Area) as captain.