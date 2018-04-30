Sports camps provide athletic learning for kids

Posted on April 30, 2018 in Sports

By USM Free Press

By River Plouffe Vogel, Sports Editor

With summer comes long days, early sunrises and late sunsets. It’s a time to relax, not think about school, work or anything else. However as so many of us might remember it was often packed full of sports camps. We’re talking afternoon clinics, day camps, overnight camps, in town, out of town, in-state and out of state. It was a never ending whirlwind of soccer one week, basketball the next and baseball in the middle. Whether by choice or because the desperate please of parents, they have become a staple of middle school summers.

These camps offer memories that last a lifetime, friendship that extend beyond town lines and school affiliations. Like being so sore and exhausted and still staying up all night or being so full from the ice cream machines that were in the cafeteria. Competing under the lights for the camp championship, or just having a toss with your best friend at your local high school clinic.

Every year USM Department of Athletics offers a variety of sports camps and clinics for kids of all ages. These programs offer a structured approach on skill development and sport strategies. By providing a healthy and safe environment and a curriculum based on sports fundamentals and fun, they hope to inspire a lifetime of sports passion and physical fitness.

The follow information is available at the Athletic Departments Sports Camps and Clinics Website: https://usm.maine.edu/athletic-camps-clinics/summer-camp-schedule. All camps and clinics take place on the USM Gorham Campus. Times and Prices are also available online.

Girls Swish Day Camp:

Grades 3-8, June 25-29. Camp Director Samantha Allen.

SWISH Day Camps are intended to teach players the fundamentals of basketball from A to Z. Players will be grouped according to their age and ability. They will receive both individual and team instruction. The SWISH staff will give the beginning player the skills necessary to compete, while challenging even the most advanced youngster.

Boys Swish Day Camp:

Grades 3-8, July 9t-13. Camp Director Karl Henrikson.

At SWISH Day Camp, participants will have fun while learning the fundamentals of basketball. Players will be grouped according to age and ability and taught on an individual and team basis. Our staff is geared to give the beginning player the skills necessary to compete, while challenging even the most advanced youngster.

Ice Hockey Camp:

Boys and girls ages 8-13, June 25-29. Camp Director Edward Harding

This camp will teach the individual skills necessary to compete on a national level. USM will teach fundamentals with an emphasis on puck skills and skating. Coaches from various backgrounds will strive to enhance proper techniques and educate your child with expert instruction and positive reinforcement. USM allows players to make mistakes and then correct those mistakes in a comfortable repetitive atmosphere.

Softball Day Camp:

Grades 3-7 and 8-12. July 9-12. Camp Director Sara Jamo

The camp will focus on learning and establishing fundamental skills in all facets of softball. There will be both individual and team instruction throughout the weekend. They will have fun and exciting drills that will incorporate softball skills for all levels in attendance. USM wants to encourage the love and knowledge for the sport of softball and want players leaving camp excited about the next chance they get to play.

Baseball Day Camp:

Ages 8-12. July 23-27. Camp Director Ed Flaherty.

This camp is intended to teach the players the fundamentals of baseball. Players will receive both individual and team instruction. The staff will give the beginning player the necessary skills to compete and will challenge even the most advanced youngster. Emphasis in instruction will be centered on hitting, throwing, fielding, pitching and baserunning.

Baseball Camp Overnight:

Ages 13. July 22-25. Camp Director Ed Flaherty.

Join Coach Flaherty and his staff of qualified high school and college coaches and you’ll learn more about the fundamentals of baseball than you ever thought possible. Intense individual, team and group training in pitching, catching, infield, base running and hitting offers you the opportunity to advance your skills. Winter training tips and conditioning techniques prepare you for next season. Invest in your future performance through proper training from dedicated professionals who know how to motivate and bring out the best in you.

USM Baseball Camp will give campers the opportunity to learn from professionals who are dedicated to teaching and motivating young players. The objective of Baseball Camp is to provide the best possible instruction in all phases of baseball. Each player will receive individual, team, and group training in pitching, catching, infield, outfield, base running and hitting.

Soccer Day Camp: Boys and Girls grades 3-8. Half-Day Camp:

Boys and girls grades K- 2. July 16-20. Camp Director Mike Keller

If fun and fundamentals are important, than Soccer Day Camp is the place for you. Beginning, intermediate and advanced players will practice the basic techniques and tactics they need to progress to the next level of skill. Players will be grouped according to age and ability. They will receive both individual and team instruction on the fundamentals of soccer. The soccer camp staff will give the beginning player the skills necessary to compete, while challenging even the most advanced youngster.

STIX Field Hockey Day Camp:

Grades 3-8. July 30 through August 3. Camp Director Bonney Brown-Denico.

This camp will focus on learning and establishing fundamental skill development in all facets of the exciting sport of field hockey. There will be both individual and team instruction throughout the week. They will have fun and exciting drills and games that will incorporate field hockey skills for all in attendance. USM want to encourage the love and knowledge for the sport of field hockey and want players leaving camp excited about the next chance they get to play.

Volleyball Day Camps:

Grades 6-12. July 30 through August 3. Camp Director Diane Newell.

The camp is intended to teach players the fundamentals of volleyball. Players will be grouped according to their age and ability. They will receive both individual and team instruction. The USM staff is geared up to give the beginning player the skills necessary to compete, while challenging even the most advanced youngster. This camp will emphasize skill development and both individual and team concepts. Each player will receive special attention according to their individual needs. Our goal is to develop skills, team play and overall ability so that each player becomes more knowledgeable and better able to apply these concepts to game situations. The philosophy will be to improve through hard work, develop individual and team skills and to have a positive and fun experience.

Brawlin’ Lobsta Wrestling Clinic:

Boys and girls, grades K-8 & 9-12. July 17-20. Camp Director Mike Morin.

This camp will allow wrestlers to learn the fundamentals of wrestling along with proper technique and moves. It also includes an incredible list of USM wrestlers from the past and present. Camp Coaching Staff: Mike Morin – Head Wrestling Coach, USM; NCAA DIII New England Assistant Coach of the Year 2015; 2x NCAA All-American; 3x NCAA DIII New England Champion; 3x NCAA National Qualifier, Julio Santiago- Associate Head Wrestling Coach, USM; NCAA DIII New England Coach of the Year, 2010, Jonathan Deupree- Head Assistant Wrestling Coach, USM, 2x NCAA Northeast Region Champion, 2x NCAA National Qualifier, Sean Fagan- Assistant Wrestling Coach, USM; 2x NCAA Northeast Region Placer; NCAA National Alternate, Peter Delev- USM assistant Coach, Bulgarian Greco Roman National, Dan Del Gallo- NCAA National Champion, Jason Lichtenstein- Head Coach, Middletown HS New York, 2016 Section 9 Coach of the Year, and Brandon Gauthier- Assistant Coach, New England College, NCAA All American.

