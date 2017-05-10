Letter to the Editor: President Cummings responds to Free Press article

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Perspectives, Uncategorized

By USM Free Press

Dear Free Press,



Thank you for your May 1 story that included my reflections at Student Government on USM’s experience this year attempting to balance issues of freedom of speech, allowing controversial speakers on to our campus, and addressing student concerns about their safety.

I would like to clarify one statement in your story. I do not mean in any way to equate Larry Lockman’s extreme comments on some issues in the past with the traditional conservative perspective or viewpoint. What I had hoped to convey is that, going forward, we will be more thoughtful in how we accommodate speakers on either end of the political spectrum. All non-violent views – conservative, liberal, independent (and others) – are welcome here.

Sincerely:

Dr. Glenn Cummings

President, University of Southern Maine

Masterton Hall

96 Falmouth Street

Portland, ME 04103