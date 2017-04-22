Rocker and Halls Reviews: I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore

Posted on April 22, 2017 in Arts & Culture

By USM Free Press

By John Rocker and Aaron Halls, Staff Writers

Ruth (Melanie Lynskey) is a woman who’s fed up with the jerks of the world. She is pushed to the edge when her home gets broken into. She, along with her crazy neighbor Tony (Elijah Wood), are out for vengeance, seeking to bring to justice those who have done her wrong.

What Did We Like?

J: The themes and ideas being presented were the best part of the film for me. The problems that Ruth deals with, as minute as they were, are completely relatable. We all have those little interactions where it feels like we have been mistreated by others, and we want to confront those people, but in the end, it doesn’t matter. This film explores the idea of “What if?” and shows that making a big deal out of a small issue can lead us to a place we might not want to be. Ruth is put into the position she’s in because of how much she wants to prove a point. It’s an interesting concept to think about.

A: My favorite parts of the film were definitely the script and performances. Melanie Lynskey gives a performance that feels very raw. Whether it’s showing her character in mundane or insane over-the-top scenarios, Lynskey never feels over the top. She brings a nice dramatic element to her character in addition to a quiet rage, making her interesting to watch. Elijah Wood as Tony has this super lame but super cool dichotomy to his character that is fun. Lynskey and Wood also have a nice chemistry overall and are a quirky duo making you want root for their characters. Screenwriter (as well as director) Macon Blair puts these quirky characters in serious and violent situations which a lot of the time causes scenes to be undercut with humor. This makes a film that is as funny as it is downright shocking at times because of its violence, which I found to be quite enjoyable.

What Did We Dislike?

J: The only issue I had with the film were the antagonists, which consisted of the person who broke into Ruth’s place and their friends. They certainly had their quirks, but it felt like it was for the sake of being quirky. I understand that their role isn’t necessarily an important one, but it felt like the characters were shoehorned in just to move the plot along. Whenever other characters scenes would come on, I just wanted to cut back to Ruth and Tony.

A: My main issue was with the third act. I felt the film loses a bit of steam towards the end, and while still enjoyable, I think ending it just a little sooner could have made it more satisfying.

Who Do We Think This Is For?

J: I think people who are into violent, dark comedies will get the most enjoyment out of I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore. When I say violent, it’s almost on the levels of Green Room violent. If you don’t think you can handle that, then maybe this film isn’t for you. Otherwise, it’s a hilarious ride. It’s currently on Netflix right now, so give it shot.

A: Like John said, if dark humor is your thing I think this is a movie you will really enjoy. As someone who has not seen Green Room, just know that this movie is shockingly violent in a couple of instances. If you don’t mind seeing scenes that can be equal parts cringeworthy and hilarious, add this to your Netflix queue.

Rating

J: Wait for DVD

A: Wait for DVD