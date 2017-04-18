Men’s lacrosse falls to Curry College

Carly Coombs

Posted on April 18, 2017 in Sports

By USM Free Press

By: Erin Brown, Sports Editor

Wednesday afternoon, USM faced off against Curry College for a non-conference match up. Curry College Colonels defeated the Huskies with a score of 15-11. The Huskies stayed competitive until the very end and had goals from seven different players on the team. Junior Nate DelGiudice (Oakland, ME/ Messalonskee), senior Jeff Urmston (Bellingham, MA/ Bellingham), and freshmen Ryan Marsh (Wells, ME/ Wells) and Tristan Dundas (Abbotsford, BC) all scored two goals a piece.

The Colonels started the scoring early in the first quarter with a goal from Wade Prajer (Southbury, CT), but the Huskies were quick to come back with three consecutive goals. The first came from Marsh at 8:54, the second from senior Keegan Smith (West Gardiner, ME/ Gardiner Area) at 5:32 and the third from DelGiudice at 4:52. Curry fired back to bring the score within one with a goal from Tom Cashin (Boxford, MA). Assisted by DelGiudice, the Huskies’ Urmston made it 4-2 for the Huskies with 3:18 to play in the first quarter. The Colonels made it 4-4 to end the first quarter with two unanswered goals from Cashin and Matt Serra (Haverhill, MA).

The two teams went back and forth throughout the second quarter, scoring three goals apiece. Curry drew first blood again with a goal from Jake Stebbins (Colchester, VT). But Marsh evened the score with an assist from DelGiudice. Serra made it 6-5 with 10:04 to play. Going almost ten minutes without a goal, Dundas scored his first with an assist from Smith. The last goal of the quarter for the Colonels came from Devin Newell (Medford, MA). Finally, with thirteen seconds left to play, junior defenseman Sam Hornblower (Portland, ME/ Deering) tied the game for the Huskies 7-7 going into halftime.

In the second half the Colonels went on to outscore the Huskies 8-4. Dundas opened up the third quarter scoring his second goal of the afternoon with assistance from Hornblower. Zach White (Milford, CT) scored two consecutive goals within 16 seconds, putting Curry on top 9-8. The Huskies’ Jake Schoenberg (Topsham, ME/ Mt. Ararat) tied it up yet again for USM with 11:29 left to play for the Huskies, but Curry went on to score three goals to close out the third quarter, two from Cashin and White, who both picked up a hat trick with their unassisted goals, and one from Jack McMenomey (West Linn, OR).

Curry went into the fourth quarter with a 12-9 lead and continued to roll, scoring two goals right out of the gate from Andrew DeLeary (Wakefield, MA) and Dominick Marcella (Hull, MA). Down 14-9, DelGiudice capitalized on the Huskies having a man advantage and made it 14-10 with his final goal of the afternoon. Curry’s DeLeary fired one right back for the Colonel’s final nail in the coffin, making it 15-10. The Huskies’ Urmston scored the final goal of the afternoon in hopes to rally, but the Huskies fell short at 15-11.

Junior goaltender Zack Bessette (Readfield, ME /Maranacook) started in goal for the Huskies. Bessette had a save percentage of 61.1 after saving 22 out of 36 shots the Colonels sent towards his net. Freshman Alex Leblanc (Westbrook, ME/ Westbrook) relieved Bessette in the net, allowing one goal for the Huskies in the final thirty seconds of play. Curry’s goaltender Shane O’Brien (East Falmouth, MA) saved 8 of the 19 shots fired off by the Huskies.

With this game in the books, the Huskies’ record stands at 4-6. The Huskies will return home to play at Hannaford Field against Salem State College on Wednesday, April 19 at 4 p.m.