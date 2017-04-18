Largest community event brings drag competition to Portland

Posted on April 18, 2017 in Arts & Culture

By USM Free Press

Lauren Kennedy

By: Julie Pike, Free Press Staff

The USM Center of Sexualities and Gender Diversity (CSGD) held its 17th Annual Royal Majesty Drag Competition and Show on Saturday, April 8. The event was the largest campus and community drag show in northern New England. The CSGD had help from other campus organizations, including the Queer Straight Alliance, Campus Activities, the Gorham Campus Activities Board, as well as Campus Life and the Dean of Students Office.

The event took place at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland and drew a large crowd of students, faculty and staff and community members. One of the highlights of the show was the special guest host, Shangela, who has appeared on various shows, such as RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dance Moms and Glee. She entertained the audience with several musical and dance acts, as well with her jokes.

After Shangela began the show with one of her own songs “Werqin’ Girl,” 12 other performers took the stage successively, performing songs and their own dance routines. While some of the performers were USM students, others were well-known drag performers and people from the community. Last year’s first and third place winners from the USM Royal Majesty competition, Patti Cake and Simon Sèys, came back to perform this year as well.

There were three students who participated in the competition: Ethel De Luxe and Jizzabella DoBoys from USM, and Baba O’RideMe from SMCC. Each participant performed their own musical and dance skit and answered questions from the judges.

The judges ultimately named Jizzabella DoBoys as the first place winner. DoBoys had a memorable performance, in which she brought a man in the audience up to the stage with her and used him as a sort of prop while performing her act

To end the night, Shangela had one more performance to give. She emerged on stage looking almost identical to Beyonce. Her performance was a various mix of popular Beyonce songs, from her early singing career to her newest album. Shangela showed off her dancing skills as she moved all around the room and channeled her inner Beyonce. Fans in the crowd were stunned, as it felt as if the singer were really there.

The drag show was held as a fundraiser for the CSGD, and with an almost entirely filled ballroom at the Holiday Inn By the Bay, it was likely another successful year for the USM Royal Majesty Drag Show.