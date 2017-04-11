Staff Musings: Spring broke

Posted on April 11, 2017 in Perspectives

By USM Free Press

By: Dionne Smith, Free Press Staff

The traditional thought of spring break, as portrayed in media, is one week of endless parties with people you don’t know and getting into trouble. For an introvert like myself, the party was in a video game and the trouble was taking some extra snacks when no one knew. One of the best perks of not doing too much is that I didn’t spend most of what little money I had.

Despite being home most of the week, I did have some fun. I had the chance to catch up on some other things, like my personal writings and extra sleep. I even completed some school work, listened to music and practiced playing bass. I socialized with family more, and completed a lot of overdue cleaning projects.

Spring break served as a revelation for me: I’m almost through my first year of college, and my first year living away from home. The time has flown by faster than I can comprehend and it’s been a great learning experience. In just two semesters I’ve learned so much about myself, the challenges that come with starting college and exactly what I can handle and how far I can push my limits.

I challenge everyone to work as hard as they can through this last month of the semester. This month will be challenging, everyone will have large work loads from school and, for most students, work as well. The combination of school work and a job can get stressful, and by this time of the year it can grow tiring as well after juggling both for so long. But I’m absolutely positive that if everybody puts their all into this last stretch of the semester, then things will end smoothly.

I hope that students took the week off to ready themselves for the challenges ahead. Whether it was through relaxation or endless partying, it was the last real break before the summer vacation, so I hope you spent it the way you wanted to, and had a lot of fun doing it.

With all the relaxation that I did, I’m sure that I will be able to step back into the semester, finish strong, then work all summer! I’m positive that every single student will do well in all of their classes and push through to summer time.