Drake shows some real love for other artists in more life

Posted on April 11, 2017 in Album Reviews, Arts & Culture

By USM Free Press

Google Images

By: Kelly Scrima, Web Editor

Drake released a new 20-track album on March 17, entitled More Life. The album features many talented artists from places such as the U.S., U.K. and South Africa, and spans more than a few genres. The genre influences for the album include, but are not limited to, dancehall, house, R&B, afrobeat, trap, grime, soul and rap.

The album features the chart-topping single “Fake Love,” which dropped on October 29, 2016.

The album takes you on a journey through genres and exposes the listener to many brilliant artists from across the globe.

More Life debuted at the top of the Billboard Top 200 and, since its release, has skyrocketed in sales. In its first day, the song broke streaming records with numbers, reaching 61.3 million plays on Spotify and 89.9 million plays on Apple Music. Many of the 20 tracks have risen in the charts, and the album still remains toward the top.

“Free Smoke” is a great, energetic kickoff to the album. “Passionfruit” is a catchy pop and dancehall tune that features vocals by Zoë Kravitz. “4422” slows things down to a moving serenade, with British electronic/soul artist Sampha featured on the track. Kanye and Drake shine on the track “Glow”, which complements the flow of the album well.

“Skepta Interlude” is influenced by the popular U.K. grime scene, which originated in East London, and includes well-known grime artist Skepta.

Overall the album shows not only Drake’s artistic breadth, but his genuine appreciation for a variety of musical genres in this carefully curated album. This album shows Drake’s usual chart-topping flare, but at the same time is different from past albums, as it travels across genres.

If you’re looking for an album that will keep your attention and is not a collection of similar songs, then I highly recommend More Life. It’s is a strong album that is a must-hear for any Drake enthusiast, or a fan of mainstream music and culture for that matter. As Drake so accurately says in the track “Gyalchester”: “I’m so hot yeah, I’m so right now.”