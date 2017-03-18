Dias and Gibeault earn All-American Honors at Indoor Track and Field National Championship

Posted on March 18, 2017 in Sports

USM Free Press

Courtesy of USM Athletics

Erin Brown, Sports Editor

Seniors Neka Dias (San Antonio, TX / Holmes) and Molly Gibeault (Brooklyn, CT / Woodstock Academy) both found incredible success this season in Indoor Track and Field. This past weekend, both attended the Division Three Indoor Track and Field National Championship at North Central College in Naperville, IL. Not only did both athletes earn All-American Honors, but they became the third and fourth women’s track and field athletes at USM to do so.

Dias went into the national championship meet ranked fourth place out of 17 participants, after she achieved her personal best time of 8.80 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles at the New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletic Association (NEICAAA) Indoor Championships. After getting through the preliminary round with a time of 8.889 seconds, she headed to the finals. In the finals race she earned her All-American Honor in the 60-meter hurdles when she finished sixth with a time of 8.97 seconds.

For her final collegiate indoor track and field season, Gibeault has added a number of accomplishments to her repertoire. Not only did she break the school pole vault record with 3.80 meters, but she also won the state of Maine championship, the New England Alliance and Little East Conference championship, the New England Division III championship and the NEICAAA indoor championship. All titles assisted with punching her ticket to her first ever nationals trip. At her nationals debut, Gibeault tied for eighth place in pole vault after clearing 3.60 meters, earning her All-American standing.

Both athletes were recognized as U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region athletes at the end of the season, for Dias’ 60-meter hurdles and Gibeault’s pole vault. Both ladies will also be participating in Outdoor Track and Field this spring for their last season as Huskies and continuing with their respective events, looking for even more success with their team. The team’s season will begin March 24 in Florida at the University of North Florida Invitational.