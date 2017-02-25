Passages from the Quran: Five Pillars of Islam and Pilgrimage to Mecca

Posted on February 25, 2017 in Perspectives

By USM Free Press

Every year millions of Muslims make their journey to Mecca. It is a time of worship, reflection and removal of past sins. This is one of the five pillars of Islam. It requires that one makes a pilgrimage once in their lifetime given that they are physically and financially capable. It occurs annually; this year it will be August 30 – September 4. It runs by lunar calendar therefore the dates change every year.

For Muslims, it is a time to reflect on the past and look forward to the future. Islam is unique in that there is a purpose in everything we do. Going to the Hajj is particularly interesting in that we believe, according to hadiths, that all our sins will be washed away. It’s comparable to rebirth in that you have a new clean slate. Isn’t that neat?

Thank you to all who read. If any of these articles have you made question, feel intrigued or confused, take it upon yourself to research and speak to individuals who practice. We can only overcome ignorance when we seek answers. The mini-series are coming to a close as we only have two more pillars to learn about.