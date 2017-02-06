Young Americans for Freedom? Conservative students on campus fear backlash for holding beliefs that contradict Liberal values

Posted on February 06, 2017 in News

By USM Free Press

By Sarah Tewksbury, Free Press Staff

On January 25, 2017, Paul Lepage held the first town hall meeting of the year at Biddeford Middle School, consequently it was also the first town hall meeting since the governor made “racially charged” remarks about people of color coming to Maine to deal drugs. An article written by Moshe Marvit from The Century Foundation said it best: “a well informed electorate is a prerequisite for democracy.” So in order to inform myself, I layered up in warm clothes and drove out to the meeting.

Lepage took the first few minutes of the meeting to discuss his goals with the new budget. He stated that he wants to “do no harm” with the proposal, and states that two of the referenda that were on the ballot this past election are doing just the opposite.

The governor stated that the new minimum wage was not helping, but hurting the state. He stated that 358,000 elderly people, who live on fixed incomes, that don’t get an increase in payments, are now facing an increase in their cost of living, because businesses are now having to pay their employees nine dollars an hour instead of seven-fifty. Kids were another concern of his, mentioning that businesses would be less likely to hire children that don’t have any developed work skills. In December, Lepage had stated that the Department of Labor would stall the legislation three weeks past the original date it was supposed to go into effect. During the question portion, a constituent voiced her concerns about it, stating that she thought it was offensive that the governor implied that Maine people were “too stupid” to vote the right way. The governor channelled his inner Donald Trump, interrupting the woman as she asked the governor to respect the will of Maine voters. “Government officials should not be in the business of cherry picking which election results to follow.” says Justin Chenette-D Saco, a senator in the legislature. Like myself, he believes that the voting process should be respected by all members of government, regardless of whether they approve of the results.

Donna Bailey-D Saco also explains that when a government official disagrees with what the people voted for, they need to offer a solution and evidence, of their wishes being better than what the people voted for, and that no one, including the governor had done so. “When the people pass a referendum, as they did with the minimum wage referendum, anyone who proposes going against that mandate, against the unequivocal will of the people, has a heavy burden to prove, by clear and convincing evidence, that their idea is better than the people’s law. I have not heard any idea, including the Governor’s, that has risen to that level. Default always goes to the people.”

Lepage also went after question two, calling the 3% surcharge a “misnomer” and “a bill of goods that was sold to the Maine people(and it was) totally erroneous.” He went on to say that there was “so much money for education that we don’t know where to spend it.” The problem he stated was that the money doesn’t go towards classrooms or teachers , but to administration and to some extent, union bosses. He lamented that we have some of the lowest paid teachers in the country, but as one constituent pointed out later on, his new budget eliminates cost of living increases in the pensions of retired public servants, of which teachers fall under.

Lepage was also very critical of news media, implying that the media is dishonest and unreliable by saying to one constituent “you must be reading newspapers sir” after the gentlemen asked why the governor opposed a new casino being built in Maine. None of this is surprising to me, since during the election season, the governor stated that he and Donald Trump are “cut from the same cloth”, and like his counterpart, he’s attempted time and time again to discredit the media when they don’t report what he wants them to.

After the meeting finished, I caught up with Sarah Rawlings, a graduate of the Public Policy and Management program at the Muskie School of Public Service, who, despite being interrupted by the governor, his press secretary, and members of the audience, gave a powerful statement about Lepage’s refusal to expand MaineCare, an action, or, rather inaction, that would cut over 20,000 of the state’s most vulnerable population from the program, while leaving some out in the cold when it comes to subsidies for purchasing insurance under the ACA. Lepage’s response was that when the minimum wage passes, that those people would be eligible for subsidies. According to the proposed budget, a family of three could earn no more than 40% of the federal poverty line to qualify for MaineCare. To see the breakdown in numbers: the federal poverty level for a family of three is $20,160/year. Because of Lepage’s budget, said family could earn no more than $8,064/year. I’ll say it again. NO MORE than $8064/year. Rawlings said it best. “This is insanity”.

Throughout the meeting, Lepage, and members of his staff, admonished members of the audience for being “disrespectful”. But one of the traits that his supporters love about him is that he “tells it like it is”, it’s evident that he doesn’t value the same trait in his constituents. Even though the meeting went off the rails pretty fast, I hope to go to more, and at best, get my own questions answered, or at least watch another hilarious train wreck.

The governor’s office declined to comment.