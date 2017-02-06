Turn it on again: Sing Street

Posted on February 06, 2017 in Arts & Culture

By Aaron Halls, Staff, John Rocker, Staff

Sing Street takes place in 1980s Dublin, Ireland. Conor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) has moved to a new school so that his family can save money. He encounters a slew of problems, including failing to connect with people and dealing with bullies, both students and staff members alike.

One day, Conor approaches a girl who’s been standing across the street every day. Her name is Raphina (Lucy Boynton) and she claims she’s a model. To impress Raphina, Conor lies to her about a band he leads and tells her he wants her in their next music video. Raphina accepts, but now Conor needs to put together a band. Can he actually pull it off?

What Did We Like?

J: This film is a love letter to the music of the 1980s. Each song imitates a style from another group, but feels original. The various styles allow for each song to be distinct from one another and, in the end, make them more memorable as a result. Director John Carney shows perfectly how beneficial music can be to our lives. Whether it brings people together or allows people to escape reality, music has the power to influence and inspire us. This film had me smiling from beginning to end.

A: Similar to John’s opinion, one of my favorite aspects of Sing Street is the way it incorporates music, both preexisting and original, into its story. The film is about a lot of things: a story of a band, a story about trying to follow one’s passion, a love story and a story about a changing family dynamic. Carney, who also wrote the film’s quirky and smart script, is able to precisely bring all of these narrative elements together though the characters’ love for music, which drives the narrative forward and gives the film a lot of charm. I’m not really a soundtrack person, but as soon as I finished the film I immediately wanted to seek it out. The whole cast is great and likeable, especially with Walsh-Peelo, Boynton and Jack Reynor, who plays Conor’s brother, bringing so much heart to their roles, making you quickly become attached to and start rooting for their characters.

What Did We Dislike?

J: My only issue is that some of the characters in the band didn’t get too much development. Granted, this is Conor’s story and it’s also a large cast and trying to give everybody development would have bogged down the film.

A: I have no qualms with this movie! It works on all levels for me.

Who Do We Think This is For?

J: I think people who enjoy music of the 1980s will get the most enjoyment out of it, but this film is so uplifting. I feel like there aren’t many people who wouldn’t like the film. It’s on Netflix right now, so please, do yourselves a favor and check this film out!

A: I think if you love music or are in search of an upbeat film, you’ll want to see this one! Without John’s recommendation this would have stayed under the radar for me, and I think it’s one of 2016’s best. I’m happy it’s available on Netflix, and think it’s well worth checking out.

Rating:

J & A: A Must See