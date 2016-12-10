Sustainability & ME: The meditations of a low-key hippie

Sam Hill

Perspectives

By USM Free Press

By Abram Marr, Contributor

The holiday season is upon us. Amidst all the food, gifts and cold weather we realize that this is a season of giving – a season of consumption; but also a season to give thanks for everything that we receive as people. As a species we are blessed to inhabit this amazing planet with an incredible ecosystem built for all forms of life. It is the only planet we know of, so far, that supports complex life, but as a species have we ourselves become too complex? Too inoculated by the disease of greed and materialism? Have we taken our planet for granted due to our unrelenting desire to consume?

Nature devoid of humans has an innate ability to maintain and restore ecological balance. We see these kinds of relations between species and their environment all over the planet. Everything tends to remain in a natural state of homeostasis. As humans it is undeniable that we have a massive environmental impact and disturb the ecological balance of the earth.

Our impact has gotten progressively worse as we have aged from hunter-gatherers to subsistence farmers, through the industrial revolution, and into this age of mass consumption. Relative to the time of our existence, we have only recently discovered our faults and sought to create a more sustainable format for our own human ecology.

When people hear the term “environmental sustainability,” they have a tendency to think of solar panels, wind turbines, other forms of renewable energy and utilizing technology to combat climate change and stretch our naturally available resources. This definition is not broad enough as another key part of our environmental impact, besides our technological capabilities, is our level of consumption. As a developed country we have one of the highest carbon footprints in the world despite being so technologically advanced. Our large population must be taken into account, but nevertheless it illustrates how much we consume as a country. We should consider food consumption this season.

Give your excess to those in need. Those cans of food sitting in the back of your pantry could be a meal for someone less fortunate. Question whether you really need to upgrade from a 52 to a 54 inch TV. Be thankful for the earth and strive to help conserve it by lessening your ecological footprint. Enjoy the earth and all it’s beauty. This planet is composed of mountains that touch the sky, lush biodiverse forests and oceans that extend into almost incomprehensible depths.

There are natural formations so breathtaking that even the most devout of atheists would question, even if only for a second, that only a higher power could create something so beautiful.

Evaluate if you are acquiring possessions as a means to living a comfortable, fulfilling life in touch with the natural world or if you’re merely living to acquire possessions. Be thankful for what you have and think of what you can offer the world.

As humans we are inherently selfish; we seek to preserve ourselves first and foremost. It is important to remember that the earth will survive any troubles we bestow upon it. Creating a more sustainable model is not about saving the earth but rather preserving a hospitable earth so that our species can survive. This is our home which we cohabit with other species. It is our duty to sustain it. Maybe there’s legitimacy and logical reasoning behind these thoughts, or maybe these are just the meditations of a hemp shoe-wearing dude who spends a lot of time in the woods and took the book “Fight Club” too seriously, but I digress.

Perhaps we are too far gone and we have reached an irreversible state of environmental impact, but I’m going to fight for this planet and you should too. Ultimately, I’m fully aware that all my fellow Eco-Reps and I can do is ask that you be thankful for the earth and do what you can in order to live a more sustainable life, and for the love of the arabian sand cat (my favorite animal) please, and I repeat please, recycle… particularly in the Woodbury Center cafeteria… Seriously.