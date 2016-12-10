Historical drama denies the typical melodramatic feel

Posted on December 10, 2016 in Arts & Culture

By USM Free Press

Focus Features

By Aaron Halls and John Rocker

Plot

Loving is a historical drama written and directed by Jeff Nicholas. It tells the true story of Richard Loving (Joel Edgerton) and Mildred Loving (Ruth Negga), a white man and black woman who, after getting married, are jailed and forced to leave their home and families in Virginia due to the state’s anti-miscegenation laws, which prohibited interracial marriage in the state. The film begins in 1958, but spans multiple years as the Lovings try to get back to Virginia to raise their family and are eventually at the center of a legal battle, Loving v. Virginia, in 1967, which resulted in a Supreme Court decision that would put an end to laws that forbade interracial marriage in the United States.

What Did We Like?

A: Loving is a film that feels subtle and intimate, which results from Nicholas’ direction and script, where nothing feels so over-the-top as to take you out of the film and the two leads are powerful in their roles. Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton are fantastic. The two have a wonderful chemistry, making it easy to believe that their characters are in love and that the Lovings were a couple that would do anything to stay together.

J: Subtle is definitely the way to describe this film. This time of year, it is expected that a film with this kind of story could have been melodramatic and clichéd, but instead there is something much more profound present. A major reason for this is because of how much is shown within the two-hour run time. There are scenes that show us how these characters are feeling without these characters ever saying a word. A great example of this is during the couple’s first night in the city, where it can be seen that Mildred is bothered by being in the city. It’s nothing like home. There are plenty of similar scenes that give us an indication of who these people were, and that’s what makes this film stand out.

What Did We Dislike?

A: I personally did not have any issues with Loving. The film does feel long in parts, but I think it’s necessary to effectively tell the Lovings’ story.

J: The pacing is a little inconsistent at points, but that’s pretty much it.

Who Do We Think This Is For?

A: I think that you if you are a fan of historical dramas, perhaps unfamiliar with the Lovings’ story, which is important to American history, or are just looking for a powerful film with great performances and direction, this will be a movie you’ll want to see.

J: I agree with Aaron, but I will also add that if you think this film is going to be melodramatic, you’re not going to find that here.

Rating:

A & J: A Must See