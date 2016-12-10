Posted on December 10, 2016 in Perspectives

By USM Free Press

Weekly Verse, passages from the Qua’ran explained, by Nairus Abdullahi

“All of my ummah will be excused, except for the mujaahireen (those who make their sins known). And verily it is a kind of mujaaharah (exposing one’s sins) that a man does something (sinful) at night, and then in the morning, when Allaah has screened his sin for him, he says, ‘Hey So and-So! I did such-and- such last night…’ And the night passed with His Lord screening him, and he wakes up casting aside the screen of Allaah from himself.”

The Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, said that those who gloat and boast about their sins to others will go to Hell. Allah protects and hides our sins and when we reveal them it shows disrespect and ungratefulness to Allah. Concealing our sins is not haram (forbidden) because Allah commands we do not expose them.

Many Muslims have haya, the act and feeling of shame and shyness. Haya is important because with shame we have the need to repent honestly and avoid repetition of our sins. However, if you or someone has committed a crime that leaves one mentally, physically and emotionally unstable, then it is required to share such information with the public. Additionally, Allah prohibits revealing the sins of others. Look at it as taking away the protection Allah has placed on that individual; you have taken something that which was not yours. Backbiting is a sin that all Muslims are prohibited to engage in, however, we are humans and we slip up. Keeping the sins (so long as it has not harmed anyone) of another is basic respect that Allah commands from us all. Allah also promises that when you cover one’s sins, he will cover yours: “Whosoever covers (the sins of) a Muslim, Allah covers (his sins) on the Day of Judgment. (Reported by Bukhari)” We’re not completely doomed so long as we turn to Allah.

“Allah loves those who turn to Him constantly (for forgiveness) and He loves those who keep themselves pure and clean” (Quran, 2:222)