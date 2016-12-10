Are you interested in teacher education?

Posted on December 10, 2016 in Perspectives

By USM Free Press

By Christen Stande , Academic Advisor for Education

So, either you’ve wanted to be a teacher forever, or this is a new found passion. In either case, you’ve come to the right place! Currently, USM has undergraduate teacher education pathways that lead to certification for early childhood, elementary, middle and high school teaching. Our Teacher Education Program is unique and that is why it appears different from other colleges and universities. You learn to teach in real world settings through field experiences beginning within your first year, meaning that early on you are in a classroom. You participate in the development of our future generation and see their faces light up when they are learning. Not only do you do those amazing things, you also pursue a major that you are passionate about and are able to enhance your skills in the classroom.

USM has worked with partner schools and the Maine Department of Education to develop a path to teacher certification that will help you gain knowledge, skills and enhance your passion for teaching. You will graduate with your Bachelor’s in a particular major as well as become teacher certified! Pair that with a minor and you can be unstoppable. Pursuing teacher certification at USM allows flexibility and more career possibilities when you graduate.

Undergraduates select a teacher certification area in early childhood (birth-age 5), elementary (K-8), secondary (7-12 English, 7-12 Mathematics, 7-12 Social Studies, 7-12 Physical Science, or 7-12 Life Science), or K-12 (art or music). Here are the steps:

Pursue your core requirements and participate in field experiences: While pursuing your teacher education program, you take a series of teacher education courses that fulfill the university Core Curriculum requirements. These courses introduce you to aspects of teaching and learning and give you hands on experiences in community agencies and schools where you can apply what you are learning to the real world.

Select a major: Choose a liberal arts or sciences major designed to give the content knowledge you need as a teacher. To view approved majors please visit: usm.maine.edu/teacher-certification/teacher-education-options.

Complete an Internship experience: The program culminates in a year-long internship experience during which you will complete your professional teacher preparation courses and student teaching in schools located in southern Maine partner school districts.

Hopefully this background will help you understand how teacher education works at USM. If you are still unsure about this pathway, but still want to explore teaching as a possible career option, here are two courses to consider: EDU 100 (Exploring Teaching as a Profession), or EYE 108 (Culture, Identity and Education). Please speak with your Advisors, or me (christen.stande@maine.edu), if you want to learn more.