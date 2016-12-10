Ani DiFranco brings message of hope and activism to full house in Portland

Posted on December 10, 2016 in Arts & Culture

By USM Free Press

Johna Ossie, News Editor

Long time singer-songwriter, political activist and entrepreneur Ani Difranco played to a full house on Nov. 15 at the State Theater in Portland.

DiFranco’s message has always been one of political activism paired with raw emotion, strength and vulnerability. She and her band have been on the road performing her “VOTE DAMNIT!” tour, encouraging young people to become involved in the election process as well as in activism. In light of the recent election, the crowd was particularly fired up and eager to participate.

She had a message to bring to the Portland audience. She told the crowd she believes voting to be an act of speaking not a single voice, but the voice of the people, and described voting as an act of collective accountability.

DiFranco encouraged the large and cheering crowd to work to push members of the electoral college to change their votes to Clinton. A small group in the back of the house broke out chanting, “Bernie, Bernie, Bernie.” DiFranco responded, “We’re living in the present now, we have to,” and continued on with her discussion of how important it is to organize and form resistance.

She started the night with the song “God’s Country” off the 1993 album Puddle Dive, and played other well known songs such as “If He Tries Anything” from the 1994 album Out of Range. She recited the culturally relevant poem “Grand Canyon” from her 2004 album Educated Guess, in which lines such as “I love my country, by which I mean I am indebted joyfully to all the people throughout its history, who have fought the government to make right” drew cheers from the audience. In the song “Subdivision,” DiFranco sang, “I’m wondering what it will take for my city to rise, first we admit our mistakes, then we open our eyes,” which drew more applause from the crowd.

DiFranco, who has long been a talented guitarist and vocalist, played complicated guitar riffs with ease, and has only progressed in her depth of musical talent and her ability to draw from different styles and incorporate them into what could be considered her signature style. Some of her songs came off as almost jazzy, while some had the broodiness and acoustic stylings of her earlier works. The audience was at times dancing, at times sitting and listening intently, and at times brought to their feet to cheer for the well-loved DiFranco.

Her set was energetic, emotional and full of life. Filled with old favorites and new music that brought the audience to their feet in a standing ovation on several occasions. DiFranco is a talented musician, and Tuesday night showcased her artistic expertise, including guitar, singing, lyricism and poetry, as well as highlighted her charming and commanding stage presence.

DiFranco has recorded twenty studio albums since her first self-titled album was released in 1990 and has amassed a massive and dedicated following for both her music and the views she expresses through her songs. She has long been a feminist icon and role model for young women, and her music has been known to fill the dorm rooms and bedrooms of young political and social activists. The crowd she drew on Tuesday was clearly full of long time followers, who were overjoyed by her return to the stage.

Her most recent album, Allergic To Water, has garnered high praise. It’s an impressive feat to maintain such a large fan base for over 25 years and still produce music that resonates and moves audiences in the way DiFranco has been able to.

Though her fans have grown quite a bit since the release of her first album, her message manages to remain timeless and her fans seem to remain as eager as ever to participate in both her music and political message.